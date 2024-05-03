Joe Biden Crashes Dr. Jill’s White House Dinner Party For Teachers, Takes Microphone, Lies About Being a Professor at UPenn (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Thursday evening crashed Dr. Jill’s White House dinner party honoring teachers.

“Tonight we celebrate you because teaching isn’t just a job, it’s a calling. And all of you were called to this profession for a reason,” Dr. Jill said. “You believe that a better world is possible and you make that world real.”

After returning from North Carolina, Biden shuffled into the East Room of the White House in a surprise appearance, took the microphone, and lied about being a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

“By the way, I actually taught for a number of years in law school and then I was a professor at the University of Pennsylvania,” Biden said.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies (he has many).

Jill Biden nodded in agreement as Joe Biden lied about being a professor.

WATCH:

BIDEN: “I was a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.” No matter how many times Biden says that, it still isn’t true. He was paid $1 million, but he never taught a single class. pic.twitter.com/rBrwrZPSsJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2024

Of course, none of this ever happened.

Joe Biden is a legend in his own mind.

Joe Biden was paid $1 million by UPenn but he never taught a single class.

Joe Biden is a corrupt politician and a pathological liar.

Biden was never a “professor” or teacher after serving as Vice President in 2017.

Biden was paid $1 million to do nothing, as the Daily Caller noted:

When the Daily Caller asked whether Biden had in fact taught any courses since being hired, UPenn Vice Provost for Faculty Anita Allen did not list any, saying his work was instead based in Washington.

Biden was paid to give a few speeches (typical career politician/DC grifter) but he never taught a class.

Biden has repeated this lie over and over again and the mainstream media never calls him out for his brazen lies.