James Comey in Panic Over Trump’s Comeback — Pushes for Biden Victory to Shield DOJ and FBI from Accountability (VIDEO)

In June 2020, The Gateway Pundit broke the story that the Primary Sub-Source (PSS) for the Steele dossier was Igor Danchenko – the individual behind most of the made up lies in the Steele dossier.

In May 2022, the country learned that it was Hillary Clinton’s campaign that was behind the entire Trump-Russia collusion hoax. We know this because her former campaign manager, Robbie Mook, said so under oath during the Sussman trial.

The entire Trump-Russia collusion narrative was a lie. The Democrats and media knew it was a lie. We now know that the Hillary Clinton Campaign was behind the entire narrative. Democrats used this in their attempted coup of the sitting president. They jailed and bankrupted innocent men in their coup attempt.

It was all a lie, and Hillary hatched the lie and then later promoted the lie.

James Comey knew this all along and yet pushed an intelligence investigation against candidate and president-elect Trump and President Trump, knowing the entire investigation was based on lies concocted by the Hillary Campaign.

Trump fired the lawless FBI Director in 2017. Unfortunately, the dirtbag who followed him is even worse than his predecessor.

On Tuesday night, disgraced FBI Director James Comey joined MSNBC with Alex Wagner and had the gall to accuse President Trump of being a threat to America. This man is devoid of a conscience.

Comey: “For the Justice Department and the FBI, Trump is coming for those institutions. He knows their power, and I think he has regrets that he didn’t work hard enough to corrupt them last time. So, he’s coming for them, and that’s a danger for all Americans. He’s going to put people in positions in those organizations. He didn’t have All-Stars the last time; he’ll have the bottom of the barrel this time. But people who will want to do his will, and that should worry every American. This election matters because of a reason like that. People have to participate. You cannot sit on the sidelines. I don’t care how you feel about Joe Biden. You must vote for him because the consequences on the other side are too severe.”

