Jill Biden Makes Silly Prediction on the Debates: “My Husband; You’re Going to See How Smart He is…And Then You’ll See Somebody Who Can’t Put a Sentence Together” (VIDEO)

“Dr.” Jill Biden unsurprisingly made a fool on the View Wednesday after trying to gaslight America on her husband’s “intelligence” and “mental acuity” while taking a cheap shot at President Trump.

As TVline reported, the so-called First Lady was a guest on the infamous show ostensibly to plug her new children’s book Willow the White House Cat , but the subject promptly turned to politics and the upcoming Presidential election.

Biden opened by swatting away pointed questions from the hosts regarding whether her husband is too old to be president and how he can turn around his garbage poll numbers. She characterized the election as a battle of good vs. evil while warning a new Trump turn would mean violence and a bloodbath.

“You have to believe him (Trump,)” Biden said. “when he uses words like ‘dictator,’ ‘bloodbath,’ ‘third term,’ ‘violence.’”

“We’ve seen it, so when he says these words, believe him, don’t think this isn’t going to happen.”

She then delivered a moment of unintentional hilarity when the subject turned to the upcoming debates between her husband and President Trump. Jill dared to declare that her dementia-addled husband would prove how smart and experienced he is before millions of people.

On the other hand, Jill predicted Trump would find himself unable to compose a sentence.

Jill Biden on the upcoming presidential debate between Biden and Trump: "My husband, you're going to see how smart he is and the experience he has. And then you'll see somebody who can't put a sentence together." pic.twitter.com/refcfdf4Wr — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 29, 2024

Jill BIDEN: You know, I think, but I think the American people deserve a debate because you need to see your choices. You need to see Trump and you need to see the president and you need to see the differences. And my husband, and you’re going to see how smart he is and the experience he has. And then you’ll see somebody who, like you’re saying, I’m going to use Joy’s words, can’t put a sentence together.

And everything is beautiful. And it’s one tremendous, big league tremendous. So I think you deserve, the American people deserve to see the two men who are running for this office because your choice is going to be clear.

At last check, Trump is not the one slurring his words and falling flat on his face in public. The 45th President has enough energy to deliver an hours-long speech without tiring.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, cannot go a single day without a notable mental stumble. One would hope Americans are not dumb enough to fall for “Dr.” Jill’s garbage.