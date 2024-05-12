J.K. Rowling Doubles Down Amid Backlash for Criticizing World’s First Openly Transgender Football Manager

J.K. Rowling has long been a target of extreme hate and frequent death threats from trans activists and the woke mob for her unwavering belief that men cannot become women.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on the transgender community and their allies directing their rage against Rowling for the sin of expressing her personal opinions on transgender issues.

On Saturday, renowned author J.K. Rowling was once again at the center of controversy following her remarks about the world’s first openly transgender football manager, which many have deemed offensive.

Rowling responded to a social media post by LGBTQ+ charity Pride, which celebrated Lucy Clark, previously known as Nick, a transgender referee who recently became the first trans manager in the top five divisions of English Women’s football.

“When I was young all the football managers were straight, white, middle-aged blokes, so it’s fantastic to see how much things have changed,” she wrote.

When I was young all the football managers were straight, white, middle-aged blokes, so it’s fantastic to see how much things have changed. https://t.co/jx9zp0hRyU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 11, 2024

“JK Rowling is accused of cruelty as she mocks transgender football manager by comparing her to a ‘straight, white, middle-aged bloke,'” the Daily Mail headline read.

Rowling sharply countered this assertion, stating, “I didn’t compare him to one. He IS one.”

I didn’t compare him to one. He IS one. https://t.co/LUqXuSjktV — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2024

She continued to engage with users on the platform, using her trademark wit mixed with pointed commentary.

Psychic powers. That and the fact he fathered three kids with his wife. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2024

My rose-tinted gender goggles keep malfunctioning and unfortunately, when l looked at this sturdy father of three, the lenses shattered. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2024

You’re right. No demographic is more vulnerable and oppressed than large, tattooed crossdressers who get plum jobs in women’s sport. I don’t know how I can have been so cruel. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2024

In a separate post, Rowling wrote, “Calling a man a man is not ‘bullying’ or ‘punching down.’ Crossdressing straight men are currently one of the most pandered-to demographics in existence, and women are under no obligation to applaud the people caricaturing us.”

One user responded to this post, saying, “You keep telling trans women that they’re not allowed to call themselves women, even though they are. Stop telling women what they’re allowed to say, JK. It’s basic decency.”

Rowling responded, “Does this apply to any other demographic, Landon? Do I get to be black if I like Motown and fancy myself in cornrows? What if I claim the authentic me has always been black and that you’re being racist to me? Would that be OK, or would you find it ludicrous and deeply offensive?”

Does this apply to any other demographic, Landon? Do I get to be black if I like Motown and fancy myself in cornrows? What if I claim the authentic me has always been black and that you’re being racist to me? Would that be OK, or would you find it ludicrous and deeply offensive? — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2024

Another user attacked her saying, “Just call people what they want to be called. It’s basic decency.” She then responded, “Stop telling women what they’re allowed to say, Jonathan. It’s basic decency.”