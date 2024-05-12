J.K. Rowling Doubles Down Amid Backlash for Criticizing World’s First Openly Transgender Football Manager

by
J.K. Rowling (L); Lucy Clark (R)

J.K. Rowling has long been a target of extreme hate and frequent death threats from trans activists and the woke mob for her unwavering belief that men cannot become women.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on the transgender community and their allies directing their rage against Rowling for the sin of expressing her personal opinions on transgender issues.

On Saturday, renowned author J.K. Rowling was once again at the center of controversy following her remarks about the world’s first openly transgender football manager, which many have deemed offensive.

Rowling responded to a social media post by LGBTQ+ charity Pride, which celebrated Lucy Clark, previously known as Nick, a transgender referee who recently became the first trans manager in the top five divisions of English Women’s football.

“When I was young all the football managers were straight, white, middle-aged blokes, so it’s fantastic to see how much things have changed,” she wrote.

“JK Rowling is accused of cruelty as she mocks transgender football manager by comparing her to a ‘straight, white, middle-aged bloke,'” the Daily Mail headline read.

Rowling sharply countered this assertion, stating, “I didn’t compare him to one. He IS one.”

She continued to engage with users on the platform, using her trademark wit mixed with pointed commentary.

In a separate post, Rowling wrote, “Calling a man a man is not ‘bullying’ or ‘punching down.’ Crossdressing straight men are currently one of the most pandered-to demographics in existence, and women are under no obligation to applaud the people caricaturing us.”

One user responded to this post, saying, “You keep telling trans women that they’re not allowed to call themselves women, even though they are. Stop telling women what they’re allowed to say, JK. It’s basic decency.”

Rowling responded, “Does this apply to any other demographic, Landon? Do I get to be black if I like Motown and fancy myself in cornrows? What if I claim the authentic me has always been black and that you’re being racist to me? Would that be OK, or would you find it ludicrous and deeply offensive?”

Another user attacked her saying, “Just call people what they want to be called. It’s basic decency.” She then responded, “Stop telling women what they’re allowed to say, Jonathan. It’s basic decency.”

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 