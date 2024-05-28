Islamic Leader Declares Muslim Domination of U.S. Politics Imminent — Vows to ‘Rule’ America from Congress to White House

Osama Siblani, a prominent Arab-American community leader and publisher, announced that Muslims are poised to take control of key political positions across the United States, including the Congress and the White House.
During his speech earlier this month at a dinner honoring former Lebanese security chief Abbas Ibrahim, who has known for ties with Hezbollah, Siblani said, “We have the best we can offer to the United States of America – not only in Michigan but across the country – and we [have] offered our best… The best is yet to come. I can be very confident to tell you that we are on the road to the White House, to Congress, to decision-making everywhere in the United States,” he said.
According to Memri TV, Siblani’s remarks referenced a historical grievance dating back 40 years when a local mayor allegedly spoke of an “Arab problem” in Dearborn. He contrasted that with today’s reality where, according to him, “The Arabs are ruling Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Hamtramck.”
“So, brothers and sisters, we are on the road. I am saying this because yesterday when we welcomed our brother and leader, [fmr. Lebanese security chief] Abbas Ibrahim, at the airport, he has seen and witnessed the kind of power and connections that we have,” Siblani said.
WATCH:
Osama Siblani, Arab Community Leader in Dearborn, Michigan: 40 Years Ago, the Mayor of Dearborn Warned of the City’s “Arab Problem,” Now We Rule the City, and We Are on Our Way to the White House; the Best Is Yet to Come pic.twitter.com/M68r5hL2vL
— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 16, 2024
The enemy is within. Last month on Al-Quds Day, the last day of Ramadan, Muslim protesters chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” in Dearborn, Michigan.
Radical Muslim activist Tarek Bazzi spoke to Muslims in Dearborn.
Tarek Bazzi: We’ve been asked in the past, why are our protests on the international Day of Quds, why are they so anti-American? Why don’t we just focus more on Israel and not talk so much about America?
Gaza has shown the entire world why these protests are so anti-American. Because it’s the United States government that provides the funds for all of the atrocities that we just heard about.
This is why Imam Khomeini, who declared the International Day of Quds, this is why he would say to pour all of your chants and all of your shouts upon the head of America!
Dearborn Muslims: “Death to America! Death to America! Death to America!”
Tarek Bazzi: “Malcolm X said, and I quote, We live in one of the rottenest countries that has ever existed on this Earth! It’s not Genocide Joe that has to go. It’s the entire system that has to go. Any system that would allow such atrocities and such devilry to happen and would support it, such a system does not deserve to exist on God’s earth. And so when these fools ask us if Israel has the right to exist, the chant, “Death to Israel!” is the most logical chant that is shouted across the world today.
Muslim crowd: “Death to Israel! Death to Israel!…”
Muslim Cleric: Iman Khomeini recognized that Israel is an evil settler, colonial project. He realized it is a cancer, and he established this day, Israel, before this, brothers and sisters, was a sacred cow. Nobody could criticize Israel. Everybody was terrified of being anti-Semitic. Everybody was afraid of them. But now, the people of conscience, very openly, will criticize Israel. They recognize Israel for what it is. Israel is ISIS. Israel, they are Nazis. They are fascists. They are racist. The people of the world now know this.
Muslim crowd: “Free, free Palestine! Free, free Palestine!… From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free…”