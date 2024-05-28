Islamic Leader Declares Muslim Domination of U.S. Politics Imminent — Vows to ‘Rule’ America from Congress to White House

Osama Siblani, a prominent Arab-American community leader and publisher, announced that Muslims are poised to take control of key political positions across the United States, including the Congress and the White House.

During his speech earlier this month at a dinner honoring former Lebanese security chief Abbas Ibrahim, who has known for ties with Hezbollah, Siblani said, “We have the best we can offer to the United States of America – not only in Michigan but across the country – and we [have] offered our best… The best is yet to come. I can be very confident to tell you that we are on the road to the White House, to Congress, to decision-making everywhere in the United States,” he said.

According to Memri TV, Siblani’s remarks referenced a historical grievance dating back 40 years when a local mayor allegedly spoke of an “Arab problem” in Dearborn. He contrasted that with today’s reality where, according to him, “The Arabs are ruling Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, and Hamtramck.”

“So, brothers and sisters, we are on the road. I am saying this because yesterday when we welcomed our brother and leader, [fmr. Lebanese security chief] Abbas Ibrahim, at the airport, he has seen and witnessed the kind of power and connections that we have,” Siblani said.

The enemy is within. Last month on Al-Quds Day, the last day of Ramadan, Muslim protesters chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” in Dearborn, Michigan.

Radical Muslim activist Tarek Bazzi spoke to Muslims in Dearborn.