Is it the Jab or the Virus? Male & Female Infertility in a Post COVID World is Very Real! (VIDEO)



Men and women worldwide wish they had never taken the mRNA experimental vaccine. Numerous studies are proving that the now infamous “Spike Protein” is having a negative effect on male sperm counts as well as female fertility.





Overwhelmingly, mainstream medical journals are publishing studies confirming the decrease in fertility levels and even the increase in miscarriages in a post-COVID world. What is not surprising is their all out quest to blame the virus, not the vaccine.