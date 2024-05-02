Indonesian Volcano Explodes in Smoke, Lava and Lighting – Second Eruption of Mount Ruang in a Week Causes Thousands to Evacuate (VIDEO)

Today, Indonesia’s Mount Ruang volcano spewed more hot clouds after yesterday’s eruption – the second in a week – forced the closure of schools and airports, peppered villages with debris and led to yet another evacuation of hundreds of people.

Seven airports remained closed after the eruption on Tuesday (May 1st). The volcano sits on the small Ruang Island.

CBS News reported:

“The Indonesian geological agency urged people to stay at least 4 miles from the volcano’s crater. It warned people on nearby Tagulandang Island, the closest to the volcano, of possible super-heated volcanic clouds from a further eruption and a tsunami if the mountain’s volcanic dome collapses into the sea.

Tuesday’s eruption darkened the sky and peppered several villages with ash, grit and rocks. No casualties were reported. The country’s disaster management agency posted dramatic video online of dozens of lightning strikes flashing in the cloud of hot gases and debris belching from the volcano’s crater overnight.”

Hundreds of villagers from Tagulandang Island were evacuated on a navy ship, with similar amounts still waiting at a local port to be evacuated.

“[Rescue] Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said 11,000 to 12,000 people living within the 4-mile danger zone would be taken to government shelters.

After Mount Ruang’s April 17 eruption, authorities warned that a subsequent eruption might collapse part of the volcano into the sea.”

Mount Ruang, who spewed ash more than a mile high into the sky, is one of the 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia.

Volcanic eruptions and earthquakes are common there due to its location on the Pacific fault line of the “Ring of Fire”, that stretches from the Pacific coast of the Americas up until Japan and Southeast Asia.

ABC News reported:

“The 725-meter (2,378-foot) volcano in North Sulawesi province is about 95 kilometers (59 miles) northeast of Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado, the provincial capital.

[…] Ash, grit and rock fell from the sky in towns and cities across the region, including Manado, a city with more than 430,000 people where motorists had to switch on their headlights during daytime.

‘It was dark with rocks raining at the post from the eruption’, said Yulius Ramopolii, the head of Mount Ruang monitoring post. ‘The vibrations were intense and knocked out power, and volcanic earthquakes shook the glass windows and everything around us’.”