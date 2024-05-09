Illegal Immigrants in Denver Send the City A LIST OF DEMANDS

Illegal immigrants living in an encampment in Denver have sent the city a list of demands. Where do you suppose they got that idea? Does anyone find it rather coincidental that these people are following the behavior of the campus protesters? Do you think that’s a coincidence?

And talk about chutzpah. Where do these folks get off making demands when they’re in the country illegally?

If the leaders of Denver had any sense, they’d deport these people immediately.

FOX News reports:

Denver migrants refuse to leave encampment, send mayor list of demands A group of illegal immigrants in Denver is refusing to leave encampments until the city meets its demands. The migrants published a document with 13 specific demands before they acquiesce to Denver Human Services’ request to leave the encampments and move to more permanent shelters funded by the city. “At the end of the day, what we do not want is families on the streets of Denver,” Jon Ewing, a spokesman for Denver Human Services, told Fox 31. The list sent to Mayor Mike Johnston included requests for provisions of “fresh, culturally appropriate” food, no time limits on showers and free immigration lawyers, the outlet reported… Further details of the demands read, “Migrants will cook their own food with fresh, culturally appropriate ingredients provided by the City instead of premade meals – rice, chicken, flour, oil, butter, tomatoes, onions, etc… Shower access will be available without time limits & can be accessed whenever… Medical professional visits will happen regularly & referrals/connections for specialty care will be made as needed.”

Has the whole world gone insane?

Denver's illegal migrants have now built an encampment to protest the city's shelter system… The city wants these illegals to get off this property. The encampment responded to officials with a list of 13 demands. One of encampment demands is for the taxpayers provide better… pic.twitter.com/CF9sXkMwEk — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 8, 2024

Migrants in Denver have a list of demands for @CityofDenver before they accept city shelter: pic.twitter.com/rja2FfhHm4 — Chris Parente (@chrisparente) May 8, 2024

Can you even imagine crossing a country’s border illegally and then issuing demands?