Illegal Immigrant From Turkey Shocks Reporter Describing How Easy it Was to Cross the Border (VIDEO)

Bill Melugin of FOX News has been reporting from the border for months now. This week, he had an exchange with an illegal immigrant from Turkey that was truly shocking.

The man explains how easy it was for him to cross the border and then goes on to say that Americans are right to be concerned about this problem.

He points out that any crazy and potentially dangerous person could easily cross into the United States.

The illegal seems more concerned about the lack of security at the border than many of our elected officials.

RedState has the transcript:

MELUGIN: Did you have to pay a cartel? ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT: Yes MELUGIN: How much? ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT: $10,000 MELUGIN: $10,000? ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT: Yes…In fact, the American people is right, completely true. Who comes into this country? They don’t know. Okay, I’m good, but how if they’re not good? How if they’re killers, psychopath, else? No guarantee of that. Like, no security, no security check, no background check MELUGIN: No security, no background, you’re worried about who’s crossing the border? ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT: Yes, yes. Of course, because (unintelligible) people are not like normal.

Watch the video below:

NEW: A Turkish man who crossed into Jacumba, CA illegally w/ a group of other Turkish men told me he paid $10k to a cartel, & expressed shock at how easy it was to cross the U.S. border with no resistance, telling me Americans should be “worried” about security & who is crossing. pic.twitter.com/Qb1a9BiDuV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 23, 2024

Bonchie of RedState comments:

Think about how insane that exchange is for a moment. A guy from Turkey paid $10,000 to be trafficked by a cartel across the U.S. Southern border, and even he was like, “Yeah, you guys might oughta do something about this.” He says there was no security check or background check. Instead, the man was essentially waved through, likely handed some form of a notice to appear that will never be honored. That’s Joe Biden’s immigration policies in effect.

It’s amazing that it takes an illegal who just crossed the border to raise this alarm.