Illegal Aliens Caught Staging Armed Robberies So ‘Victims’ Can Apply For Green Cards

Six men in Chicago have been charged with staging robberies and filing false police reports so the supposed “victims” can apply for green cards.

In a federal indictment unsealed over the weekend, the six men were accused of recruiting individuals to pose as robbers at gas stations, fast food restaurants, and liquor stores in Chicago, Louisiana, and Tennessee.

CBS reports:

A federal indictment unsealed on Friday in Chicago accuses the men of recruiting people to pose as robbers and then filing false police reports in order to obtain forms to qualify for U nonimmigrant status, also known as a U-visa, from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Such visas are set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered physical or emotional abuse and are providing assistance to police or prosecutors.

Parth Nayi, 26, of Woodridge; Kewon Young, 31, of Mansfield, Ohio; Bhikhabhai Patel, 51, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; Nilesh Patel, 32, of Jackson, Tennessee; Ravinaben Patel, 23, of Racine, Wisconsin; and Rajnikumar Patel, 32, of Jacksonville, Florida, are charged with conspiracy to commit visa fraud.  Ravinaben Patel is also charged with making a false statement in a visa application.

Federal prosecutors said Nayi and Young organized a series of staged armed robberies between July 2022 and January 2024, in which the four other men pretended to be robbery victims so they could apply for U-visas.

According to the indictment, the supposed “robberies” involved a three-step process:

  1. During the staged robberies, individuals acting as robbers brandished what appeared to be firearms, approached the purported victims, and demanded money and property.
  2. Afterwards, some of the purported victims submitted forms to local law enforcement to obtain certification that they were victims of a qualifying crime and had been or would be helpful in the investigation.
  3. Upon receiving certification, some of the purported victims then submitted fraudulent U-visa applications to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services predicated upon their alleged status as a robbery victim.

The defendants facing conspiracy charges are facing up to five years in prison, whereas Ravinaben Patel, charged with making a false statement, could face up to 10 years behind bars.

