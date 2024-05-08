Illegal From Guatemala Who Entered US on Biden’s Open Border Invitation in January Arrested For the Kidnapping and Sexual Assault of 11-Year-Old Girl

by

Joe Biden’s America.

An illegal alien from Guatemala who entered the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation in January was arrested on Saturday for the kidnap of a minor to sexually assault them.

Marvin Dionel Perez Lopez was arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida on Saturday. He illegally crossed the US border in January.

Perez Lopez was released by Border Patrol and was given a court date for some time in 2027!

“Through the investigation, detectives learned that Perez Lopez left Guatemala in early January, crossed through Mexico, turned himself in to Border Patrol, was given a court date for some time in 2027 and was released,” the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

Perez Lopez is being held in the Palm Beach County jail on no bond.

Law enforcement said Lopez entered the US through Mexico and found his way to Florida.

