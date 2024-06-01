“I Didn’t Do Anything Wrong!” – Peter Doocy Ambushes Biden, Asks if He’s Afraid of Being Charged After He Leaves White House (VIDEO)

Reporters ambushed Joe Biden at the White House during a celebration for Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs.

Reporters peppered Joe Biden with questions about his lawfare trial against President Trump after a Manhattan jury returned a guilty verdict.

Biden sent his top DOJ official Matthew Colangelo to New York to take down his main political rival Donald Trump.

Soros DA Alvin Bragg and his top prosecutor Matthew Colangelo with the help of crooked judge Merchan went after Trump for non-crimes related to ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stormy Daniels.

A Manhattan jury convicted Trump on all 34 felony counts. We still don’t know crimes Trump committed.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden if he’s afraid he will be charged after he leaves the White House.

“Are you worried that this could happen to you someday — somebody comes up with some charges and tries to bring you in to court after your term?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden.

“Not at all. I didn’t do anything wrong! The system still works,” Biden said.

Biden also mocked Trump.

“[Trump] thinks you’re pulling the strings behind the scenes to help yourself,” Doocy said.

“I didn’t know I was that powerful,” Biden said with a smug look on his face.

WATCH: