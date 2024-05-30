“I Did My Job” – New York City Soros-Funded DA Alvin Bragg GLOATS After Trump Guilty Verdicts, Laughs It Up with Matthew Colangelo- Thanks Leftist Jurors – VIDEO

Soros-funded NYC DA Alvin Bragg gloats and smiles as he cheers the guilty verdicts against Donald Trump in the New York City Kangaroo Court.

New York City Soros-funded District Attorney Alvin Bragg Spoke to reporters on Thursday after the guilty verdicts against President Donald Trump in his lawfare case against the Republican  candidate for President.

Alvin Bragg told reporters, “I did my job.” He cheered the verdicts and GLOATED following the convictions.

Joe Biden’s #3 at the Department of Justice, Matthew Colangelo, stood next to Bragg while he cheered the verdicts.

The attorneys at one point started laughing in pride of their work in taking out Donald Trump on bogus lawfare charges.

These people are savages.

