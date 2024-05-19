“I Am Warning Every American that if President Biden and Kamala Harris Are Allowed to Stay in Power, We Will See the End of Freedom in America” – Tulsi Gabbard Fires a Warning Shot to the American People on The War Room (VIDEO)

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Friday to talk Ukraine, her new book, and the US Military’s soft coup against President Trump during his first term.

Tulsi recently released her latest book, For Love of Country. You can purchase at the link here.

It is obvious in this interview that Steve Bannon is very impressed with Gabbard’s foreign policy assessments.

Steve Bannon: Walk us through about how they try to countermand, because I say, Hey, You saw it in the Joint Chiefs with Gen. Millie, you saw all these guys. It’s essentially, to me, a coup. The Commander Chief gives orders, and they’re not implemented. You saw this, and you saw it particularly in Syria. Tulsi Gabbard: We saw how President Trump’s orders as Commander and Chief and President were slow-rolled by people within the Pentagon and the State Department to the point where ultimately, Turkey decided to go and attack our allies and partners on the ground fighting against ISIS, the Kurds. It put the Department of Defense into this emergency situation where they had to immediately, within 24 hours, try to evacuate our troops out of there, an order that President Trump had given long before then. You had the special envoy to Syria from the State Department, James Jeffries was his name, who openly touted the fact that he was going against President Trump’s orders and trying to make another deal that would have had a very different outcome than the one President Trump outlined. And not only did he do this behind closed doors, he touted this openly in public and was celebrated by people in the media and the bureaucrats and different politicians in Washington. The point here is the lesson learned and takeaway is in order to fix these problems that are deeply broken in the administrative state in Washington, the State Department, Department of Defense, in order to walk us back from the brink of World War III and nuclear war, President Trump needs to surround himself with people of courage, people of conviction who are rooted in the Constitution and who are interested solely in serving the best interests of our country, not the permanent Washington establishment, so that he doesn’t once again see what is essentially a slow rolling coup take place during his presidency.

Tulsi on Joe Biden

Tulsi Gabbard: People who believe in freedom and the Constitution are now being labeled Right Winger. That’s the state that we are in today. Steve Bannon: You all the time. I mean, your transition, the thing I love about this, this talks about your journey, right? Yes, it does. Why should people buy this book right now with money tight? What is it about Tulsi Gabbard you’re going to learn and you’re going to want to keep? Why should they buy this book? Tulsi Gabbard: For those of you who are interested in my progression from being a Democrat for almost 20 years to being an independent and to being a strong advocate, a passionate advocate for our country, for our freedom and our Constitution, I go into in each chapter great detail of what I took away from these experiences, serving at the highest levels of Democrat politics in Washington and why I am warning every American that if President Biden and Kamal Harris are allowed to stay in power, we will see the end of freedom in America and the end of democracy in this country that we love. Steve Bannon: Hold on, you’re saying that if they’re reelected, you’re going to see the end of democracy. I mean, Ray Dalio just said yesterday, Hey, it’s going to be a civil war. Everything’s going to happen. You’re saying it’s the end of democracy if they’re reelected? Tulsi Gabbard: It’s not a guess, Steve. It’s looking at what they’re already doing. They’re already censoring our freedom. They are already undermining our democracy, trying to keep President Trump off the ballot in over 32 states, making it so we, the people, don’t even have the right to choose who we want to vote for in this election. The use of welfare, the weaponization of the Department of Justice and law enforcement. I go into detail in each of these examples, providing evidence to back up what I’m saying here and what is at stake in this election. This is bigger than Democrats and Republicans. This is a message for all Americans. If you already know what I’m saying, talk to the people close to you in your life, maybe friends or family members or coworkers who still need to be convinced about the truth of what we are facing. My book and my ability to deliver this message as a former Democrat, I think will be very effective.

Watch the entire interview below.