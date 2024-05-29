Hunter Biden’s Stripper Baby Mama to Publish ‘Tell-All’ Memoir – During The Democratic National Convention!

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s illegitimate child, is planning to publish a “tell-all” memoir about her experiences with Joe Biden’s youngest son.

According to Skyhorse Publishing, Roberts will publish the “brave and honest” memoir on August 20th, the same week as the Democratic National Committee will be held in chicago.

Skyhorse’s description states:

He was sitting there wearing nothing but parrot boxer briefs, organizing his pipes on his Rosemont Seneca desk. I was sitting in Barack Obama’s actual chair from the Senate floor. I took another look at Hunter – this kind, intense, and startlingly transparent man – and thought, “this is definitely a guy I want to get to know better.” That was the first time Lunden Roberts met Hunter Biden. She had moved to DC from Arkansas in an impulsive decision to apply for a grad program. Hunter radiated the “live-for-the-moment” energy she sought. What followed from that first meeting was a wild journey that would come to define Lunden’s young life in ways she never could have anticipated. Out of the Shadows chronicles that rollercoaster ride of a relationship, touching on the drug cook working in Rosemont Seneca’s kitchen, strip clubs where Hunter might try the pole himself, protecting him from would-be terrorists in New York City, the night she grabbed two guns and was certain she would have to fatally shoot a crazed MMA fighter, and dozens of other stories that make the laptop debacle seem routine. Lunden is finally ready to step into the light and tell her story. In her brave and honest memoir, she recounts the chaos, the broken trust, and ultimately the incredible love she found mothering and protecting the long-unacknowledged grandchild of the sitting President of the United States.

It is unclear whether Roberts is publishing the memoir in an effort to harm Hunter and his father’s chances of re-election.

In an op-ed for the Daily Mail last year, Roberts criticized those making “hurtful” comments about Hunter and expressing fear over when her daughter will find out about his many transgressions.

EXCLUSIVE – Lunden Roberts: Why I’ve never written Hunter Biden off as a dad https://t.co/j4Kzy2Nx1B pic.twitter.com/vceq1uKh47 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 16, 2023

When their child was born in late 2018, Hunter denied that he was the father and eventually was forced to take a DNA test to confirm her true parentage.

Biden eventually agreed to pay a whopping $20,000 per month in child support to Roberts, who is a former employee at his Rosemont Seneca consultancy firm, although he has since lowered these payments on account of a reported decline in income.