‘Hundreds of Millions of Americans’ Have Strong Message for Woke Disney

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

High levels of dissatisfaction with company’s LGBT ‘engineering’ of children

Disney, which has plunged neck-deep in the pro-LGBT ideation in recent years, turning away both once-faithful fans as well as economic stability, should return to the days when parents could safely consider its products a go-to option for their children, a poll shows.

Rasmussen Reports revealed that 71% of American adults say the entertainment company that openly has tried to indoctrinate children with the leftist beliefs, “should return to wholesome programming and allow parents to decide when their children are taught about sexuality.”

A report in the Washington Stand revealed that Rasmussen exposed Disney’s agenda with quotes from Karey Burke, who heads the company’s General Entertainment Content.

That individual, during a conference call in 2022, boasted of being “a mother of two queer children … one transgender child and one pansexual child …”

Further, she bragged that Disney had introduced “many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories.”

But Rasmussen’s report said 54% of American adults say such programming and content is “inappropriate” for children.

In fact, most of Disney’s recent major projects have been both critical and financial flops.

Joseph Backholm, of the Family Research Council, told the Stand, “Teaching values in media isn’t a new idea. … The innovation Disney has made in recent years is to teach a new morality. Disney sincerely believes teaching children to love sensuality and embrace self-created identities rooted in our self-perceptions is a moral good that leads to happiness and human flourishing. The moral problem is that they are wrong. The business problem is that hundreds of millions of Americans disagree with them.”

Disney in the last year dealt with a $5.5 billion budget cut, resulting in 4,000 jobs being eliminated, because of the collapse of public interest in its productions.

“The company’s market capitalization dropped to a nine-year low and streaming service Disney+ fell nearly one million subscribers short of projected goals,” the Stand reported.

“More recently, Disney’s stock has fallen by nearly 10%,” the report said.