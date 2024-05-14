HUGE! White House Admits the Biden-Led Witch Hunt Trial Against Trump is “Related to 2024 Elections” (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday admitted the Biden-led witch hunt against President Trump is “related to 2024 elections.”

Speaker Mike Johnson appeared at the New York courthouse on Tuesday in support of Trump as Biden’s goons use lawfare to interfere in the 2024 election.

AP reporter Aamer Madhani asked KJP if it was appropriate that Mike Johnson defended Trump from Biden’s lawfare.

“Was it appropriate for Speaker Johnson to show up at the trial of the former president, today?” a hack reporter for the Associated Press asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

Karine Jean-Pierre admitted the Biden-led lawfare trial against Trump is “related to 2024 elections.”

“So, look, I can’t speak to — uh — um — I don’t want to comment. Obviously, as this is related to 2024 elections, and I can’t speak to the speaker’s schedule. That is something for him to decide on and let’s not forget, this is also connected to a independent judicial process. So, going to be really mindful and he makes his choices on what he does, Um — um — you know, with his business that is his choice to be made,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Joe Biden is behind Alvin Bragg’s lawfare trial against Trump.

Alvin Bragg’s top prosecutor Matthew Colangelo – a top DOJ official that Joe Biden sent to New York in 2022 to take down Trump – was paid by the DNC for ‘political consulting.’

Matthew Colangelo previously worked in the Justice Department (Biden appointee) and is a lifelong left-wing activist.

It was also revealed that Colangelo was paid $12,000 by the DNC in 2018.

“According to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by Fox News Digital, DNC Services Corp/Democratic National Committee paid Colangelo twice on Jan. 31, 2018. Colangelo was given two payments of $6,000, for a total of $12,000.” Fox News reported.