TOO BIG TO RIG?… Trump Crushes Joe Biden in New Rasmussen Poll, 48%-36%

Have you EVER seen a presidential poll worth its salt with this large of a gap between candidates?

Rasmussen reported this morning – President Trump’s 12 point lead over Joe Biden may be TOO BIG TO RIG!

With a 12-point lead, is Trump’s impending victory now “too big to rig?” We explore it in detail. Plus Biden loses the youth vote and the @BLS_gov is probably lying about unemployment. Here:https://t.co/w29CxPxnth pic.twitter.com/wXkYmmeJ79 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 3, 2024

Mark Mitchell, the head pollster at Rasmussen Reports, released the following video to go with this thermonuclear poll.

Mark Mitchell: Today we’re going to be covering this month’s new Thermonuclear 2024 presidential election result. And those results show Donald Trump increasing his lead to almost insurmountable numbers. But if your name is Joseph Robinette Biden or you’re one of his supporters, there’s news for you in here, too. Unfortunately, it’s not good. Joe Biden has the lowest support he’s ever had amongst 18 to 39-year-old voters. And that’s really big news since they usually vote left… …If you look at Democrats, only 70 % of Democrats say that they would vote Joe Biden today, and That’s 10 points less than the Republicans who would vote Trump. And 16 % of Democrats say they would vote for Donald Trump. So that adds up to a 16 point crossover advantage for Donald Trump, which is stunningly large. But check out that independent line… Joe Biden is only getting 26% of independents. That’s an 18 point lead for Trump, which is quite a bit bigger than we’ve seen in our recent polling… …Joe Biden is losing by two points among 18 to 39-year-olds. Now, a good portion of them are going Kennedy, and Trump only has 36 % of the vote. But that 34 % number from Biden is the lowest he’s had this cycle. And again, 18 to 39-year-olds are usually all in for Democrats.

