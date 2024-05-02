HOW ABOUT THAT? Radicals at UCLA Have BUILT A WALL Around Their Protest (VIDEO)

Left wing radicals at UCLA have built a wall around their protest, presumably to keep out people who don’t agree with them.

How quaint.

It’s probably safe to assume that if Trump wins in November and resumes construction of the border wall, some of these students will be the first ones to protest and call the border wall racist.

Like all things with the left, it’s different when they do it.

Anti-Israel protesters have built a wall around their encampment here at UCLA. They’re using wood pallets and plywood and binding it together with zip ties & drilled screws. They are turtling up & gathering supplies in the middle of their camp. Lots of law enforcement gathering. pic.twitter.com/VUjX9F2T1L — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 2, 2024

The Associated Press thinks this is still about the conflict in Gaza:

Violence erupts on campuses as protesters and counter-protesters clash over the war in Gaza Counter-protesters “forcefully” attacked a pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA early Wednesday, the university’s chancellor said, and activists clashed with police officers who destroyed their tents at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, part of a series of escalating violence on some college campuses over the war in Gaza. UCLA administrators and campus police delayed intervening and calling for law enforcement backup in the brawl on the Los Angeles campus, prompting widespread condemnation from Muslim students to the city’s mayor to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The counter-protesters, some of whom carried Israeli flags, threw traffic cones and chairs, released pepper spray, and pulled down the barricade surrounding the encampment. University officials said 15 people were injured in the confrontation, including one person who was hospitalized. The chaotic scenes unfolded Wednesday after police burst into a building occupied by anti-war protesters at Columbia University on Tuesday night, breaking up a demonstration that had paralyzed the school.

Here’s a video report:

This could be ended right now, but Biden needs the votes of these young radicals in November.