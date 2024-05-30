Housing Collapse Brewing: Top U.S. Mortgage Lender Offers Zero Down Mortgages

One of the top mortgage lenders in the United States is offering a new program that allows home buyers to put zero percent down on their mortgages.

United Whole Sale Mortgage is offering a new program that will allow first-time home buyers and people earning below or at 80% of an area’s average income to put zero down on their mortgages.

In a statement to Market Watch, chief operating officer of UWM, Melinda Wilner shared, “Homeownership is something we’re very passionate about.”

Previously, UWM offered buyers a rate of as little as 1% down.

One of the biggest U.S. lenders is offering 0%-down-payment mortgages for first-time home buyers. Here’s the catch. https://t.co/o56BP20bEz — Steven Cashtro (@stevecashtro7) May 23, 2024

Per Zero Hedge:

Home buyers will be able to buy a home without putting any money down under a new program launched by United Wholesale Mortgage, one of the largest U.S. mortgage lenders. The Pontiac, Mich.-based company’s new program will be available to first-time home buyers and people earning at or below 80% of an area’s median income, the company said in a press release. UWM (UWMC) will give eligible buyers a second-lien loan of up to $15,000, in the form of down-payment assistance, for 3% of the home’s purchase price. The loan will not accrue interest or require a monthly payment. “Homeownership is something we’re very passionate about,” Melinda Wilner, chief operating officer at UWM, told MarketWatch.

UWM isn’t the only one offering zero-down mortgages.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Bank of America has offered zero-down mortgages for black and Hispanic Borrowers

READ: