Housing Collapse Brewing: Top U.S. Mortgage Lender Offers Zero Down Mortgages

One of the top mortgage lenders in the United States is offering a new program that allows home buyers to put zero percent down on their mortgages.

United Whole Sale Mortgage is offering a new program that will allow first-time home buyers and people earning below or at 80% of an area’s average income to put zero down on their mortgages.

In a statement to Market Watch, chief operating officer of UWM, Melinda Wilner shared, “Homeownership is something we’re very passionate about.”

Previously, UWM offered buyers a rate of as little as 1% down.

UWM isn’t the only one offering zero-down mortgages.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Bank of America has offered zero-down mortgages for black and Hispanic Borrowers

