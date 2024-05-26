HORROR: Man Sets NYC Subway Passenger on Fire with Flaming Liquid – And He’s a Repeat Offender – Second Attack with Flaming Liquid in 4 Months



Nile Taylor with flaming liquid in February

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of New York City…

A New York City subway passenger was set on fire by a fellow straphanger on Saturday and ended up with burns on 30% of his body.

23-year-old Petrit Alijaj said the assailant, now identified as 49-year-old Nile Taylor, threw a cup of flaming liquid at him on Saturday as he was on his way to see the Statue of Liberty with his fiancée and cousin.

Alijaj, who is from Albania, told the New York Post that he jumped in front of his fiancée to protect her.

“I protect my fiancée with my body,” he told the New York Post.



Petrit Alijaj, photo courtesy of New York Post

It turns out Nile Taylor is a repeat offender!

NYPD identified him as the same man who threw two cans of flaming liquid at subway commuters in February.

WATCH:

NEW: SOMEONE IS THROWING CANS OF FIRE INSIDE NYC SUBWAY A suspect on camera throwing flaming cans at subway riders in NYC Source: Police Frequency pic.twitter.com/zkG5Cf1Nqs — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) March 13, 2024

Nile Taylor was arrested a few blocks away from the crime scene at Canal Street and Renwick Street, according to The Post.

The New York Post reported: