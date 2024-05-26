HORROR: Man Sets NYC Subway Passenger on Fire with Flaming Liquid – And He’s a Repeat Offender – Second Attack with Flaming Liquid in 4 Months

Nile Taylor with flaming liquid in February
A New York City subway passenger was set on fire by a fellow straphanger on Saturday and ended up with burns on 30% of his body.
23-year-old Petrit Alijaj said the assailant, now identified as 49-year-old Nile Taylor, threw a cup of flaming liquid at him on Saturday as he was on his way to see the Statue of Liberty with his fiancée and cousin.
Alijaj, who is from Albania, told the New York Post that he jumped in front of his fiancée to protect her.
“I protect my fiancée with my body,” he told the New York Post.
Petrit Alijaj, photo courtesy of New York Post
It turns out Nile Taylor is a repeat offender!
NYPD identified him as the same man who threw two cans of flaming liquid at subway commuters in February.
WATCH:
NEW: SOMEONE IS THROWING CANS OF FIRE INSIDE NYC SUBWAY
A suspect on camera throwing flaming cans at subway riders in NYC
Source: Police Frequency pic.twitter.com/zkG5Cf1Nqs
— Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) March 13, 2024
Nile Taylor was arrested a few blocks away from the crime scene at Canal Street and Renwick Street, according to The Post.
The New York Post reported:
The deranged nut who tossed flaming liquid at an unsuspecting straphanger also tried to torch a group of commuters at a Manhattan subway station earlier this year, cops said Sunday.
Nile Taylor, 49 — who is in custody on an assault rap in the fiery Saturday afternoon attack on 23-year-old Petrit Alijaj at the Varick Street station in Manhattan — has now been charged over a similar Feb. 5 incident at the West 28th Street subway station, too, police said.
A man now identified as Taylor can be seen on surveillance footage in the February incident holding two cans of flammable liquid and hurling them at a group of people at the station.
No one was hurt in the incident, and the suspect fled and remained on the lam until now.
Around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Alijaj and his fiancee were about to get off a No. 1 train at West Houston and Varick streets as they headed to the Statue of Liberty when Taylor allegedly hurled flaming liquid at him.
Alijaj ended up ripping off his burning shirt while his assailant fled the scene.
“I touched myself to put out the fire,” Alijaj recalled. “So, while I was running, I was burning.
“The doctors said 30% of my body was burnt. But I don’t think it is 30%. Maybe more like 10%,” he said.