Horrifying Discovery: Mobile ‘Rape Dungeon’ Uncovered with Cage, Condoms, and Children’s Toys – Suspected Serial Rapist Illegal Immigrant Arrested

An illegal immigrant from Mexico has been ensnared by the long arm of justice after being caught red-handed in what authorities have described as a mobile ‘rape dungeon.’

Eduardo Sarabia, an illegal migrant from Mexico, has been arrested and accused of operating a mobile ‘rape dungeon’ within a modified 2015 Ford Transit van. This horrifying case unfolded near the Angeles National Forest in California, where Sarabia was apprehended by police during an alleged sexual assault on a 26-year-old woman.

Authorities charged Sarabia with sexual assault following the incidents, which occurred between May 12 and 13. Currently, he is being held without bail. The chilling details emerged when police caught him in the act off Highway 39, leading to his immediate arrest.

Inside the van, law enforcement officers found a harrowing scene: condoms, ropes, bungees, children’s toys, multiple cell phones, hard drives, and a worn, stained mattress, painting a stark picture of premeditation and malice. A metal partition, locked from the outside, transformed the back of the vehicle into a cage, FOX 13 reported.

The accused appeared to lure his victims under the pretense of offering rides while purportedly camping in the San Gabriel Mountains. He then transported them to secluded areas devoid of cellular reception to carry out his criminal acts.

“As District Attorney, it is my solemn duty to pursue justice for victims of violent crimes, especially those involving sexual assault,” said Soros-backed District Attorney Gascón.

“The horrific and violent sexual assault that these two survivors endured by the alleged suspect is deeply troubling and incomprehensible. Our thoughts are with the victims during this tremendously difficult time. Thank you to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for their swift investigation to present this case to our office. I want to emphasize that this is an ongoing investigation, and there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward. I urge anyone who has been affected by similar incidents to contact law enforcement and seek available resources.”

