Hollyweird: ‘Succession’ Actor Brian Cox Calls Christians Stupid, Says Bible is “One Of The Worst Books Ever” (Video)

Hollywood constantly shows their disdain, and often downright hatred, of regular folks.

Recently, Succession star Brian Cox, 77, labeled Christians “stupid” and called the Bible one of the “worst books ever.”

In an interview with The Starting Line Podcast, the actor said that religion holds humanity back “considerably” and argued that “It’s belief systems which are outside ourselves.”

Bounding into Comics reports:

“I mean, the propaganda goes right the way back… the Bible is one of the worst books ever. For me, from my point of view,” the Succession star declared, as he proceeded to elaborate, “Because it starts with the idea that Adam’s rib, you know, that out of Adam’s rib this woman was created — and they’ll believe it because they’re stupid enough.”

Agreeing with the interviewer, who brings up that people need to believe in the Bible, Cox explains, “They need it but they don’t need to be told lies. They need some kind of truth and that is not the truth. It is not the truth, it’s a mythology.”