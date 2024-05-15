HHS Suspends Funding to Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance, Halts All Active Grants, and Proposes Formal Debarment in Connection with COVID-19 Lab Leak Allegation

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has suspended all federal funding and initiated debarment proceedings against EcoHealth Alliance, the controversial health organization led by Dr. Peter Daszak.

EcoHealth Alliance is also a research organization embroiled in the controversy surrounding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision stems from EcoHealth Alliance’s deep connections with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a facility increasingly at the center of global investigations into the pandemic’s origins.

The suspension is based on an extensive review by the HHS, which cites a recent report from the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. This report highlights EcoHealth Alliance’s failure to adequately monitor its research projects, particularly those involving the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

The review pointed out numerous instances where EcoHealth did not adhere to the stipulated biosafety requirements, significantly increasing the risk of unauthorized and potentially dangerous research practices.

One of the critical issues raised was the possible enhancement of virus pathogenicity or transmissibility through gain-of-function research—a practice that has been under a moratorium in the U.S.

The correspondence between EcoHealth and the NIH shows repeated instances where project specifics did not align with the safety protocols mandated by U.S. health authorities.

The recent HHS memorandum cites a pattern of non-compliance by EcoHealth Alliance with federal funding conditions, specifically highlighting the organization’s failure to monitor its research projects adequately.

Peter Daszak’s organization is accused of not only failing to adhere to the terms of their grant but also of not providing essential documentation regarding their research with the Wuhan Institute. This has led to serious doubts about the organization’s capability to handle projects that involve pathogens of pandemic potential.

“The information in the record constitutes adequate evidence to demonstrate that the suspension and proposed debarment of EHA is necessary due to a cause of so serious or compelling a nature that it affects EHA’s present responsibility,” wrote Suspension and Debarment Official H. Katrina Brisbon in an action referral memorandum.

“I find that the information in the record constitutes adequate evidence to demonstrate that the immediate suspension of EHA is necessary to protect the public interest,” it added.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, applauded HHS’s decision:

“EcoHealth Alliance and Dr. Peter Daszak should never again receive a single penny from the U.S. taxpayer. Only two weeks after the Select Subcommittee released an extensive report detailing EcoHealth’s wrongdoing and recommending the formal debarment of EcoHealth and its president, HHS has begun efforts to cut off all U.S. funding to this corrupt organization. EcoHealth facilitated gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China without proper oversight, willingly violated multiple requirements of its multimillion-dollar National Institutes of Health grant, and apparently made false statements to the NIH. These actions are wholly abhorrent, indefensible, and must be addressed with swift action. EcoHealth’s immediate funding suspension and future debarment is not only a victory for the U.S. taxpayer, but also for American national security and the safety of citizens worldwide. “The Select Subcommittee’s investigation into EcoHealth and the origins of COVID-19 is far from over. Dr. Daszak and his team are still required to produce all outstanding documents and answer the Select Subcommittee’s questions, specifically related to Dr. Daszak’s potential dishonesty under oath. We will hold EcoHealth accountable for any waste, fraud, and abuse and are committed to uncovering any illegal activity, including lying to Congress, NIH, or the Inspector General.”

It can be recalled that Former EcoHealth VP Dr. Andrew Huff claimed that EcoHealth Alliance and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota were operating Biolabs funded by the CIA.

Dr. Andrew Huff is a former vice president of EcoHealth Alliance, an Army veteran, and the author of "The Truth about Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History" from Simon & Schuster. Dr. Huff reported to Dr. Peter Daszak at EcoHealth, the notorious doctor who sent funding dollars to the Wuhan research labs.

In September, Dr. Andrew Huff sent a report on the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to the US Senate and Congress. Dr. Huff provided proof that the COVID virus that killed millions and resulted in mass starvation and global economic shutdown was created in a Wuhan laboratory.

In October, Dr. Huff told The Gateway Pundit that the US government was trying to cover up the origins of COVID-19 because Dr. Fauci and the US were funding the Wuhan lab’s gain-of-function research, which was illegal in the US at that time.

Dr. Andrew Huff explained to The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft the connections between EcoHealth Alliance, Dr. Daszak, Metabiota, and the CIA.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Hunter Biden’s Metabiota ties and the company’s laboratories in Ukraine and Africa.

Dr. Andrew Huff told The Gateway Pundit that EcoHealth and Metobiota were funded by the CIA’s venture capital firm In-Q-Tel.

