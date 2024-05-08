HE’S SHOT: Biden Reads Teleprompter Instructions Word For Word in Wisconsin Speech (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Wisconsin to brag about his dumpster fire economy and a $3 billion investment from Microsoft in a new AI data center.

Biden trashed Trump during his short speech at Gateway Technical College in Sturtevant.

“The past administration, including my predecessor, failed to buy American,” Biden said.

WATCH:

This is a lie.

In 2017, President Trump signed his “Buy American, Hire American” executive order.

Per the GOP rapid response team:

  • The Trump administration cracked down on fraud and abuse in H-1B work visas, which are intended for highly-skilled foreign workers.
  • President Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods reduced the trade deficit between the U.S. and China.
  • Nearly 500,000 manufacturing jobs were added in President Trump’s first 30 months — more than double what was added during the same period under Obama.

Biden read the teleprompter word for word. He’s completely shot.

“My theology professor at the Catholic school I went to was a guy named Riley *LAST NAME* and he had been drafted by the Green Bay Packers,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden ended his speech by shouting “Don’t jump!” before shuffling away.

WATCH:

