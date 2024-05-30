‘Hellish Noise’: Person Killed After Being Sliced By Jet Blades at Amsterdam Airport

A person has died after being ingested by a jet engine at Amsterdam Airport.

The incident took place on Wednesday on an aircraft run by Dutch airline KLM that was destined for Denmark.

The Daily Mail reported:

Officials investigating the death of a person who was sucked into a jet engine in Amsterdam yesterday are yet to identify whether the victim was a man or woman after their body was shredded by the spinning turbines. The unidentified victim was killed immediately when they were pulled into the KLM passenger plane’s engine at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport yesterday afternoon as it prepared for takeoff. Passengers and crew members on board the Embraer 190 aircraft – which KLM uses for their Cityhopper service to nearby destinations – told local outlet De Telegraaf that a ‘hellish noise’ came from the engine, which quickly began trailing smoke. Emergency crews carried out a ‘massive’ response after the horror tragedy was reported around 3pm, with a picture posted by public broadcaster NOS showing the plane surrounded by fire trucks and ambulances. Investigators from the Dutch military police have said that is was too early to say whether this was an ‘incident’, or a form of suicide, and in a press conference late last night said they were still trying to identify the sex of the victim.

In a statement from the Dutch airline KLM, the airline said it was “taking care” of passengers traumatized by the incident.

“A fatal incident took place at Schiphol today during which a person ended up in a running aircraft engine. Sadly, this person has died,” the statement read.

“The flight concerned was KL1341 bound for Billund. We are currently taking care of the passengers and employees who witnessed the incident at Schiphol. The circumstances are currently under investigation.”

Schiphol Airport also confirmed the incident on their X feed.

“Today there was a horrible incident where a person ended up in an airplane engine,” they wrote. “Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this. The Royal Military Police is currently conducting an investigation.”

Vandaag is er een afschuwelijk incident geweest waarbij een persoon in een vliegtuigmotor is beland. Onze gedachten gaan uit naar de nabestaanden en we hebben zorg voor de passagiers en collega’s die dit hebben gezien. De Koninklijke Marechaussee voert momenteel onderzoek uit. https://t.co/G7QD0Ihevl — Schiphol (@Schiphol) May 29, 2024

Last year, a similar incident took place at San Antonio airport in Texas when an airport worker was sucked into a plane run by Delta Airlines. Examiners eventually concluded he had taken his own life.