Gun Miraculously Jams as Man Tries Shooting Pastor During Sunday Sermon in Pennsylvania Church (VIDEO)

A Pennsylvania pastor said God intervened when a gun jammed as a man tried to shoot him during Sunday’s sermon.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted homicide after he tried to shoot a North Braddock pastor on Sunday.

Pastor Glenn Germany of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church said God intervened and jammed the gun.

“He pulled the gun; it clicked,” Pastor Glenn Germany told WPIX-TV. “You heard him shoot it. God jammed the gun so the bullet didn’t come out.”



Bernard Junior Polite

Pastor Germany said he forgave the gunman.

“He actually apologized to me,” the pastor WPXI. “I told him that ‘I forgive you and want you to know I love you,’ but yes, I definitely forgave him.”

“This guy was just dealing with spirits he said, and he came in and wanted to shoot somebody,” the pastor said.

WPXI reported:

A man is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police say he tried to shoot a pastor who was giving a sermon at a church in North Braddock. Video taken at the church shows Pastor Glenn Germany preaching at the Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church on Lobinger Avenue at 1:09 p.m. on Sunday. A man then walks up and points a handgun directly at him. Police say the man tried to fire the gun but it did not go off. “He pulled the gun; it clicked,” Germany said. “You heard him shoot it. God jammed the gun so the bullet didn’t come out.” Pennsylvania State Police say the gunman was Bernard Junior Polite, 26, from Braddock.

Video shows the Bernard Polite pointing a gun at the pastor during Sunday’s sermon. The pastor quickly ducked for cover behind the pulpit as the man taping the service tackled the gunman.

Polite is being held without bail.

WATCH: