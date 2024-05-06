Nine Victims of October 7 Hamas Terrorist Attacks File Suit Against U.S.-Based Pro-Hamas Groups

On Wednesday, nine victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians filed suit against U.S.-based pro-Hamas groups in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern Division of Virginia in Alexandria, Va.

The plaintiffs say they continue to “suffer mental anguish and pain,” which is made worse by the “defendants’ provision of material support” to their attackers.

Seven of the nine plaintiffs directly experienced the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

David Bromberg barely survived the Nova festival massacre. He fled and hid in the bushes for more than 12 hours until he was rescued, and the complaint notes, “Mr. Bromberg’s friends were murdered, and one is held hostage by Hamas.”

The complaint targets some of the organizations participating in the anti-Israel and antisemitic encampments plaguing college campuses in the U.S., including AJP Educational Foundation Inc., also known as American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) and National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP).

The suit alleges these groups have violated the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Alien Tort Statute and that AMP “serves as Hamas’s propaganda division in the United States” built on “the ashes of disbanded organizations created by senior Hamas officials after those organizations and related individuals were found criminally and civilly liable for providing material support to Hamas and other affiliated terrorist groups.”

The suit seeks compensatory damages.

