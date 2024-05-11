Fear-mongering climate activist Greta Thunberg has apparently expanded her disruptive protesting activities.

While most already know Thunberg as one of the first to mainstream shame people into reducing their to carbon footprints, she has apparently graduated to shaming people for not supporting a genocidal terrorist group.

Since reaching adulthood, the erstwhile climate alarmist ramped up her disruptive protesting tactics and obnoxious virtue-signaling, up to and including getting herself arrested.

Now, though, she has started using those same tactics in favor of the “Free Palestine” movement.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, held this year in Malmo, Sweden, has proven the perfect place for her to publicly demonstrate her newfound commitment to terrorists.

As reported in Reuters, Eurovision has become a hotspot for more pro-Palestinian protests after they allowed Israel to compete in the contest, with 20-year-old Eden Golan representing the beleaguered nation.

While Golan was rehearsing her song “Hurricane” for the contest’s semifinal, Sky News noted that an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 marched against Golan and in favor of “Palestine.”

Complete with protesters carrying signs depicting Gazan citizens hurt in the conflict, smoke canisters in the colors of the Palestinian flag, and a Eurovision style banner with the anti-Israel smear “genocide” written on it, protesters had ample chance to signal their virtuous stance while ganging up on a lone young woman.

And among the mass of protesters was the now-21-year old Greta Thunberg, who, practically since the moment of Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, has focused almost all of her efforts on radically pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel activism.

She was filmed in November of 2023 chanting “crush Zionism” at a rally, and co-wrote an op-ed in the U.K.’s The Guardian spreading lies about the death toll and proportionality of Israel’s response to Hamas, and accusing Israel of “war crimes.”

And, as reported in The Times of Israel, Thunberg has been seen carrying signs at protests reading “Stop the Holocaust” and “Jews for the liberation of Palestine.”

Of course, even though in her op-ed she insisted that this was consistent with her previous climate alarmism and environmental messaging, this move to pro-Palestinian advocacy has clearly been an attempt to keep herself relevant.

Despite Just Stop Oil and other radical climate activists continuing to make themselves public nuisances, “Palestine” has increasingly become the social justice movement of the moment.

Attendees at the Oscars this year sported pins advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza, while pro-Palestinian protesters delayed the ceremony, while other celebrities have used their platforms to spread their ill-informed opinions on a war that doesn’t concern them.

And innumerable college students have had their school year completely derailed by increasingly violent anti-Israel demonstrations, with some Jewish students being counseled to go home for their own safety.

Even the president of the United States has been attempting to appease Hamas at the expense of Israel, in a transparent attempt to pander to the radical youth among his voter base.

With as radical and, honestly, easily swayed Thunberg has been in the past, it was inevitable that she would hop on the pro-Palestinian bandwagon as soon as it began gaining traction.

It would be impossible to judge her true intentions from a distance — she might be genuinely sincere in jumping on the pro-Palestinian bandwagon.

Still, it seems that Thunberg’s newfound passion for “Palestine” has come more from a desire for attention and relevance than a sincere sense of justice.

History would suggest as much.

The real question now is, what other radical opinions will Thunberg form in the future, in the quest to maintain her dwindling relevance?

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.