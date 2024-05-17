GOP MAGA Heroes Join President Trump in Court Then Give Powerful Statements to the Fake News after Thursday’s Democrat Lawfare Trial (Video)

President Trump was back again in court on Thursday in the latest show Democrat Party lawfare suit against the leading presidential candidate.

On Thursday several popular House Republicans and staunch Trump supporters joined the president in the courtroom in New York City.

These MAGA Republicans then spoke to the media outside the courthouse about the left’s disgusting abuse of the US legal system.

Representatives Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Bob Good (R-VA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX), Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) to reporters on this abuse of the justice system.

It was great to see these courageous Republicans stand up for President Trump.

Rep. Matt Gaetz: Owen has not lied to. He lied to investigators. He lied to the judge who sentenced him. He lied to the United States Congress, and he committed these lies for his own benefit. While we’re talking about what we saw in that courtroom going off for people’s own benefit, we would be remiss if we did not mention this corrupt judge, this judge whose own family is making six figures off of Democrat politics that continues to gaslight the country, that there’s some crime time committed by President Trump.

Rep. Bob Good: We’re seeing today what lengths the Democrat Party will go to to try to rig, steal another election. They tried to do it in 2020. They’re doing it again here in 2024 by trying to keep the nominee off the ballot, by trying to keep the nominee campaigning, by trying to ruin the nominee financially. We’re seeing that today. We saw the perjurer chief, Michael Cohen, multiple times, admit and acknowledge that he has lied under oath, he’s perjured himself, and yet we’re supposed to believe his testimony as the star witness against President Trump.

This is lawfare, again, to try to steal or to rig an election. You got a corrupt prosecutor, you got a corrupt star witness, you got a corrupt judge whose daughter is one of the leading fundraisers for the Democrat Party, having raised some $100 million.

That’s the judge’s daughter. This is a crock and a sham trial to try to hurt the nominee. It’s going to be the President of the United States, whether or not they like it or whether or not they want that to happen? President Trump is going to be reelected.

Rep. Andy Biggs: Mr. Cohen admitted repeatedly that he lied. He admitted repeatedly that he did so for his own personal interest. That tells you everything you know about the lack of credibility of this case.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: But if they had nothing to hide, and if they’re truly being honest about this, why is it that you guys can’t be in the courtroom and see exactly what we’re seeing? Just because we’re members of Congress does not mean we have authority be more than you guys to know exactly what’s happening in that courtroom, just so that you are tracking. I want to follow it up by saying this. It is by no coincidence that you have Goldman, a member of House, oversight for Democrats, preparing Michael Cohen for his testimony is also retainered by the judge’s daughter as a client. Does that seem like it’s not shady to you? It is corrupt welfare. It’s the Biden prosecution, and Biden, you’re going to lose this election cycle.

Rep. Michael Waltz: This isn’t justice. This is politics. It’s political warfare, and we see it happening in third-world countries all over the world. I never thought I’d see it happening in the United States of America.

Rep. Ralph Norman: The fact that this trial, look at the timing of it. Before the presidential primary, before the conventions, having Donald Trump sit here, their whole purpose is to keep him off the campaign trail so that he can do what he does best. You know what their intent is? This is their intent to put him behind bars, and the American people are going to say no. Not going to put an innocent man behind bars. I don’t care what kind political fear they want to keep going. This is a kangaroo court, pure and simple.

Rep. Lauren Boebert: The radical left wants President Trump to simply go away. If President Trump just went away. This would all go away as well. They do not want him to be in this race. They know that he is the number one candidate for President of the United States for the 2024 election, and they are doing everything that they can to interfere in yet another your election. Well, I got news for the radical left and the weaponized DOJ. President Trump is not going anywhere. He’s coming back for another four years. And we are not going anywhere either. We are here to stand with him as he stands up for you, the American people.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger: This is not a prosecution. This is a persecution. We have a two-tiered justice system in this country. If a former can be targeted by a woke and corrupt judge, then you can be targeted as well. The Biden administration’s Department of Justice interfere in a case that should never have been brought in the first place. We have a judge who has a conflict of interest We have a witness in Michael Cohen who admittedly from the stand admitted to lying under oath. Look, if you ever wondered if there were two tiers of justice and if the American government was weaponized against its own citizens, you don’t have to wonder anymore. Don’t have to wonder. The American people are not stupid. There are patriots in this nation who want to know the truth, and we are here to support President Trump to do just that. Well, we all know that the Biden team knows that they’re not going to be able to win this election by doing the Biden basement tour again.

Rep. Andy Ogles: We saw just a couple of days ago, Trump in New Jersey 100,000 people showing up. This is the contrast that they do not want you to see, and why we have a court with a corrupt judge and a convicted felon as the star witness placing a gag order on President Trump so that he can’t be out here touching and winning the hearts of the minds of the American people, which he definitely has behind him.

Rep. Eli Crane: I was only in that courtroom for about two hours, and I heard Michael Cohen admit at least six times that he lied. I mean, that’s what this is about. That tells you everything you need to know. This is the star witness, him and Stormy Daniels. The American people know what’s going on. You guys know what’s going on. You guys know why President Trump is here. Why is he here? Right there, political persecution. They can’t beat him. They can’t beat him, and everybody knows it. The polls are showing it right now. They couldn’t beat him. They tried to take him out with the Russian scandals. They tried to impeach him multiple times. The American people also know that he could have retired down to Florida and lived the American dream.

It was amazing to see these courageous and honest Representatives stand outside the New York courtroom and defend President Trump from this horrible injustice.

Via Midnight Rider and The War Room.