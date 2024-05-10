Good Luck Chicago: City Faces Shortage of Police Officers Ahead of DNC

As summer and the DNC approaches, the Democrat hellhole of Chicago is facing a crisis with a major shortage of police officers.

At a public forum with the Commission for Public Safety and Accountability last week, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said, “What we’re doing right now is making the best with the number of officers that we have.”

Snelling added, “We are down. We’re down close to 2,000 officers.”

CBS 2 reports:

Riccio said with just under 2,000 officers short, the department will pull from special units first. “Units that normally supplement those officers now become the officers doing the patrolling,” he said. And as Chicago prepares to host at least 50,000 people in August for the DNC, Riccio believes the shortage only adds to the challenges. “It’s going to take a lot of manpower, and there’s no substitution for experience, and that’s another thing a lot of the officers – look they’re great hard workers – but there’s no substitution for experience,” said Riccio, “and a lot of these officers are young. They certainly don’t have experience with these type of incidents.”

Watch:

Chicago Police are already under extreme pressure they contend with escalating crime and pro-Hamas protestors, who have promised to protest the DNC en masse, wreaking havoc across the city.