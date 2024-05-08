“GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME DEATH!” – President Trump Pokes “Conflicted” Judge Merchan Attacks Democrat “THUGS” on Sophisticated Hit Job to Ruin Him and Steal His Rights

President Trump on Wednesday posted a new complaint on Truth Social against the Democrat Biden-linked attorneys who are holding him in court on bogus lawfare charges to prevent him from campaigning for president.

This is unlike anything we’ve ever seen in US history.

The Democrats are not only attempting to destroy Trump’s reputation and ruin him financially, they are wasting his time so he cannot speak to the people of America.

And the fake news legacy media outlets are ALL supporting this historic abuse.

Crooked Judge Juan Merchan has ordered President Trump NOT to speak out in his defense against the outlandish coordinated attacks against him. Merchan threatened to put the former president in prison for violating his gag order.

Today Trump poked this crooked judge. Good for President Trump!

Where is the outrage?