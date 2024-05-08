German Politician Convicted of ‘Incitement to Hatred’ For Citing Migrant Rape Statistics

A 27-year-old German politician has been convicted of incitement to hatred for discussing rape statistics in Germany.

Marie-Thérèse Kaiser, a local leader in the Alternative for Germany (AFD) party, was fined and given a criminal record for asking questions about the disproportionate number of migrants from Afghanistan convicted of sexual assault.

The European Conservative reports:

The Verden regional court in Lower Saxony has upheld a verdict against Rotenburg AfD leader Marie-Thérèse Kaiser for incitement to hatred. The 27-year-old was also found guilty in the appeal hearing on Monday of inciting hatred against Afghan local workers. For this, the politician now has to pay 100 day fines (a type of fine related to daily income of the convicted) plus a fine of €60, a total of €6,000. In Germany, you are considered to have a criminal record if you are sentenced to pay more than 90 day fines. The charge was based on a post that Kaiser had spread on her social media accounts in August 2021. In it, she wrote: “Afghanistan refugees; Hamburg SPD mayor for ‘unbureaucratic’ acceptance; Welcoming culture for gang rape?” Among other things, the politician linked to an article showing that Afghans in Germany are particularly heavily involved in gang rape.

The issue caught the attention of X CEO Elon Musk, who pointed out that she was merely citing government statistics.”

“Are you saying the fine was for repeating accurate government statistics?” he wrote in response to a tweet from End Wokeness. Was there anything inaccurate in what she said?

Are you saying the fine was for repeating accurate government statistics? Was there anything inaccurate in what she said? https://t.co/itSzTx1Ybv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2024

Such verdicts are increasingly common in Germany, where the left-wing globalist regime has passed a plethora of “hate crime” laws and has even threatened to ban the AFD for supposed extremism.

Back in February, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lashed out at Donald Trump after he suggested that America would not protect countries that do not pay their fair share.

NATO’s promise of protection is without restriction: all for one, one for all. Any relativisation of the mutual defence guarantee is irresponsible and dangerous. Nobody is allowed to play or do deals with Europe’s security. We will strengthen NATO for the security of Europe. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) February 12, 2024

