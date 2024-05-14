German Court Allows Intelligence Monitoring of Conservative AfD Party Over ‘Threat to Democracy,’ Could Ban It Altogether

A court in Germany has approved the intelligence monitoring of the Alternative for Germany (AFD) political party on the grounds that it poses a “threat to democracy.”

As the party’s popularity continues to rise as Germans rise up against the globalist regime that rules them, particulary over the issue of mass immigration, the government has now found an excuse to monitor them by classifying them as an extremist organization.

Bloomberg reports:

The AfD filed a legal challenge to a decision by the BfV agency to classify the party, as well as its youth organization and a now-dissolved radical group within it known as the “Wing,” as suspected extremist cases. Judges in Muenster backed the view of a lower court in Cologne that there was enough evidence of anti-constitutional activity to warrant enhanced monitoring, they said in a statement. The court “is convinced that there is sufficient factual evidence that the AfD is pursuing efforts that are directed against the human dignity of certain groups of people and against the principle of democracy,” according to the ruling.



The extremist designation means that the authorities are allowed to deploy measures like tapping phones or using informants to monitor potential illegal activity. While the court didn’t allow the AfD to appeal, the party said it will challenge that at the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig.

The party were also denied the chance to appeal the ruling, but will be able to appeal at a federal court.

“It is incomprehensible that the panel of judges did not allow the appeal, even though we spent days debating complex legal issues,” said Roman Reusch, a member of the AfD leadership committee. “We will of course appeal to the next instance.”

Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz celebrated the ruling, saying it proves that Germany has a “resilient democracy” and that the state protects it “against threats from within.”

Such moves are inevitably an attempt to try and shut down the party altogether, a proposal which the German government has made no secret of its intention to pursue.

Back in January, lawmakers from the ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD) debated the idea of banning it altogether, making a mockery of their supposed support for democracy.

“Calls for the AfD to be banned are completely absurd and expose the anti-democratic attitude of those making these demands,” said Alice Weidel, co-leader of the party, said at the time.

“The repeated calls for a ban show that the other parties have long since run out of substantive arguments against our political proposals.”