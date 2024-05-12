FREUDIAN SLIP: Dementia Joe Refers to Illegal Aliens as ‘Voters,’ Says Speaking Spanish is America’s ‘Future’

Joe Biden has had another Freudian slip.

In an interview with a Spanish radio show, Biden described Hispanic illegal immigrants as “voters” before reverting back to the official script.

“It’s even a bigger influx now in terms of Hispanic voters, or Hispanic – Hispanic citizens, who want to become citizens,” Biden said.

Biden says Hispanic immigration to the U.S. is “a little bit like back in the 1840s and the great exodus of Ireland”: “It’s even a bigger influx now in terms of Hispanic voters! Err, Hispanic citizens.” pic.twitter.com/n40Cq8dKCo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 7, 2024

He continued:

The Hispanic community is part of the future of America. Twenty-eight out of every 100 students in school speak Spanish, the idea that you’re gonna ignore that? That’s our future. One of the reasons that we’re growing so much is we have a significant influx of immigrants coming into our country, only reason our economy’s so good. We’re not a xenophobic nation. Other nations are, we’re not, that’s why our economy is the best in the world.

Fox News managed to draw comment from the White House, who repeated the lie that illegal aliens do not vote in federal elections.

“Only American citizens can vote in federal elections,” a White House spokesperson said. “As fact checkers across the board have made clear, it is already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections.”

As extensively reported by The Gateway Pundit, the presence and participation of foreign citizens on U.S. voter rolls is one of the main methods of Democratic voter fraud.

Democrats and left-wing activists are overwhelmingly in favor of giving a pathway to citizenship to illegal migrants in the hope that they will reward them with political loyalty.

This is broadly the case, although recent elections and polling data indicates that Hispanic voters, particularly those who entered the country legally, are increasingly moving towards the Republican Party.