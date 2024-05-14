Former Obama Campaign Official and Her Wife Killed in Horrific Car Accident

Tragedy struck as a former Obama campaign worker, and her wife lost their lives in a horrific car accident in California last week.

NBC Bay Area news reported Monday that Peggy Moore and her wife Hope Wood were killed while riding along in the Jeep pickup when it collided with a Chrysler sedan in rural San Diego County at about 11:15 p.m. Friday. The 60-year-old driver of the Jeep, along with the Chrysler’s driver, were also killed.

One passenger in the Jeep managed to survive the accident.

The medical examiner at the scene only identified Wood, 48, but a Facebook post on Sunday by the East Bay Stonewall Democratic Club revealed they died together in the crash. The 60-year-old Moore previously served as the president of the club.

“We at East Bay Stonewall Democratic Club are devastated to hear of the passing of our past President Peggy Moore and her wife, Hope Wood. Moore was a force of change in Oakland and the East Bay,” the post read.

According to her LinkedIn page, the 60-year-old Moore previously managed the 2014 campaign of former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, worked as a senior consultant on Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton’s campaign, and was the Political Director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential primary campaign in California.

NBC Bay Area notes Moore and Wood met while campaigning for Barack Obama in 2008. Moore was working as the Northern California Deputy Field Director for the campaign at the time.

In 2019, the couple founded Hope Action Change, an organizational development consultancy and coaching firm.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) remembered Wood and Moore as “remarkable women” passionate about equality and social justice in an X post on Tuesday:

“Peggy Moore & Hope Wood were remarkable women who dedicated their lives to equality & justice,” Lee wrote. Their values brought them together & are the legacy they leave behind. Their family & friends are hurting, but we must remember we are all connected through the work they did every day.”