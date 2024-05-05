Former NBA Player Darius Morris Passes Away at 33 — Cause of Death Unknown

Darius Morris, a former NBA player known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, among other teams, has died at the age of 33. The news was first reported by Shams Charania, Senior Lead NBA Insider for The Athletic and Stadium.

“Four-year NBA veteran Darius Morris has passed away at the age of 33. Morris played for the Lakers, 76ers, Clippers, Grizzlies, and Nets from 2011-2015,” Charania tweeted.

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently unknown. TMZ reported that Morris’ body was discovered in the Los Angeles area on Thursday.

“With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris,” Morris’ family told TMZ.

“During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the family added.

The Los Angeles Lakers shared their condolences via a post on X, expressing their heartbreak over the loss of Morris. “We are heartbroken by the passing of Darius,” the post read.

University of Michigan Men’s Basketball also shared their condolences, “The Michigan Basketball Community mourns the passing of Darius Morris.”

“Morris was a second-round pick of the Lakers in the 2011 draft. He averaged 3.3 points in 132 career games (17 starts) with the Lakers and four other teams in four NBA seasons. He went on to play professionally in China and France, last playing in 2019-20,” ESPN reported.