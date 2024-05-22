Former Mayoral Candidate in Florida Arrested After Robbing Dollar General at Gunpoint

A former Tallahassee mayoral candidate has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Dollar General store at gunpoint.

The Tallahassee Democrat has reported Whitefield Leland, 44, was arrested on several charges, including grand theft of a firearm, robbery with a gun, possession of a firearm by a felon, and resisting arrest.

On Monday, Leland allegedly entered a Dollar General in Tallahassee and demanded cash while holding a manager at gunpoint.

After leaving with the cash, police officers found Leland in a nearby woods after following a trail of cash he had dropped.

Former Tallahassee mayoral candidate arrested in armed robbery of a Dollar General store https://t.co/4pGKr81Ilj — Tallahassee Democrat (@TDOnline) May 21, 2024

Per WCTV:

New information is emerging about an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Tallahassee, that ultimately led to the arrest of former mayoral candidate Whitfield Leland. The robbery happened Monday morning, at the Dollar General located on W. Brevard Street. Police said Leland held a manager and an employee at gunpoint, and stole cash. It’s not clear how much money Leland allegedly took. According to an arrest report, Leland took a Dollar General shirt off the employee’s back and put it on himself. “A trail of cash led to the suspect’s location” when he ran, the report states. WCTV reported on Leland’s 2022 bid for mayor several times, both when he asked the City of Tallahassee to cancel an MLK Day Parade, and when he filed an ethics complaint against several city officials. In October 2022, Leland was sentenced to two months in jail for resisting arrest at a party back in June 2019. He was also handed another ten months on probation.

In 2022, Leland ran in the Tallahassee mayoral race as a non-partisan candidate.

Ballotpedia reported Leland could only garner 5% of the vote and lost the primary to Kristin Dozier, who eventually lost the general election to John Dailey.