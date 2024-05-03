Florida Man Arrested for Attacking His Sister with Fried Chicken During Argument

A Florida man was arrested for a crime that could be mistaken for a headline in the Onion or the Babylon Bee.

As the Smoking Gun reported, 20-year-old Khanye Edrayieze Medley was arrested on Monday by Clearwater Police on a domestic battery charge. He allegedly got into a verbal altercation with his sister, who he lives with, that turned physical in a most unusual way.

The police affidavit shows that Medley grabbed a bag of chicken from his sister and began hurling pieces at her during an argument on Sunday. One piece of chicken hit her in the back and left debris on her shoulders.

Here is the affidavit:

The chicken Medley used in the attack was reportedly from Church’s Texas Chicken, which has a location close to their residence.

When questioned by police, Medley allegedly confessed to throwing two pieces of chicken at his sister.

When asked why he launched the bizarre attack, Medley reportedly replied he did it because “he had not eaten and did not want the piece of chicken the victim offered him, so he became upset.” He actually used the hunger defense as an excuse for his actions.

Yahoo News reports Medley was released from Pinellas County jail the next day on recognizance.

This is not Medley’s first run-in with the law or his first alleged assault on his sister. The Smoking Gun reveals that earlier this year; he was arrested for allegedly biting and strangling his sister, slamming a door on her arm, and striking her with a piece of “wooden decor.”

The State Attorney declined to press charges against Medley after Medley’s sister said she did not want him prosecuted.