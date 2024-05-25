Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Ends State Bridge ‘Pride’ Lighting in Favor of Red, White and Blue

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that from Memorial Day through Labor Day, Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be lit in patriotic red, white, and blue. Thus, the practice of lighting it for a handful of other events, including a week in June for LGBT “Pride” Month, will end.

The bridge serves as a gateway to Tampa Bay.

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue announced the “Freedom Summer” illumination plan on X.

“As Floridians prepare for Freedom Summer, Florida’s bridges will follow suit, illuminating in red, white, and blue from Memorial Day through Labor Day! Thanks to the leadership of @GovRonDeSantis, Florida continues to be the freest state in the nation.”

As Floridians prepare for Freedom Summer, Florida’s bridges will follow suit, illuminating in red, white, and blue from Memorial Day through Labor Day! Thanks to the leadership of @GovRonDeSantis, Florida continues to be the freest state in the nation. https://t.co/FG892hO5zE pic.twitter.com/SBvxzr4ACk — Jared W. Perdue, P.E. (@FDOT_Secretary) May 8, 2024

The DOT directive also impacts decorative lighting on other state-owned bridges, including the Acosta Bridge in Jacksonville and the Ringling Bridge in Sarasota.

While some groups have complained about the decision, Manatee County Commission Chairman Mike Rahn said the decision on lighting should be left up to state officials because the state owns the bridges.

Rahn’s opposition to lighting the Sunshine Skyway Bridge for Pride Month and National Gun Violence Awareness Day led to the directive to go strictly with red, white, and blue.

Rahn explained, “My concern is if we’re going to do it for one group, we have to do it for all groups, no matter what their political stance is.”

“I feel, personally, that the bridge is being politicized by different organizations.”