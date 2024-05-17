Neil Cavuto Goes Off on Joe Biden For Falsely Claiming Inflation Was 9% When He Took Office (VIDEO)

Fox Business host Neil Cavuto actually pushed back on Joe Biden’s lies Thursday morning.

Joe Biden has falsely claimed that inflation was 9% when he took office. It was 1.4% in January 2021.

Biden’s lie was so egregious that the Washington Post gave him four Pinocchio’s.

Joe Biden has now twice in one week claimed that inflation was at 9% when he took office. It's a particularly hilarious lie because inflation was 1.4% when he took office and hit a HIGH OF 9.1% in June 2022. That was the largest increase over 12 months since 1981. pic.twitter.com/TnVMVduDQw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 14, 2024

Neil Cavuto asked Biden’s Econ Advisor Jared Bernstein why Joe Biden keeps claiming inflation was 9% when he took office when it was actually 1.4%.

“The president talked about how concerned he was for households struggling with prices,” Bernstein said.

Cavuto wasn’t having it and pushed back on Jared Bernstein.

“That’s not what I asked you. Why does he keep misrepresenting this?” Neil Cavuto said.

Bernstein continued to lie: “He’s making the point that the factors that caused inflation to climb to 9% were in place when he took office.”

“That’s not what he said! He said it was 9%!” Cavuto said.

“The annual growth in core inflation in the second quarter of ’21 was, in fact, about 9%…” Jared Bernstein said.

“No it wasn’t — it was not at that! You’re almost as bad as he is!” Cavuto said.

WATCH: