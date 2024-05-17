Neil Cavuto Goes Off on Joe Biden For Falsely Claiming Inflation Was 9% When He Took Office (VIDEO)

by

Fox Business host Neil Cavuto actually pushed back on Joe Biden’s lies Thursday morning.

Joe Biden has falsely claimed that inflation was 9% when he took office. It was 1.4% in January 2021.

Biden’s lie was so egregious that the Washington Post gave him four Pinocchio’s.

Neil Cavuto asked Biden’s Econ Advisor Jared Bernstein why Joe Biden keeps claiming inflation was 9% when he took office when it was actually 1.4%.

“The president talked about how concerned he was for households struggling with prices,” Bernstein said.

Cavuto wasn’t having it and pushed back on Jared Bernstein.

“That’s not what I asked you. Why does he keep misrepresenting this?” Neil Cavuto said.

Bernstein continued to lie: “He’s making the point that the factors that caused inflation to climb to 9% were in place when he took office.”

“That’s not what he said! He said it was 9%!” Cavuto said.

“The annual growth in core inflation in the second quarter of ’21 was, in fact, about 9%…” Jared Bernstein said.

“No it wasn’t — it was not at that! You’re almost as bad as he is!” Cavuto said.

WATCH:

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

