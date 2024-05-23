FBI Raids Office and Businesses of Controversial Soros-Funded District Attorney in Mississippi

The FBI raided the office and businesses of Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens early Wednesday morning, WAPT reported.

The raid, which also targeted several business properties associated with Owens, including Downtown Cigar Company LLC, Downtown Pizza, and a local Daquiri bar, raises serious questions about the operations of one of Mississippi’s most controversial legal figures, reputedly funded by far-left billionaire George Soros.

The nature of the items seized by the FBI—including bags, boxes, and a printer—has not been disclosed, nor has the reason for the raids.

FBI Public Information Officer Marshay Lawson confirmed the execution of multiple federal search warrants, stating, “The affidavit in support of the search warrants has been sealed by the court and so I am prohibited from commenting further. There is no threat to public safety.”

The response from Owens’ office was predictably restrained. DA Chief of Staff Samantha Grant said per WLBT, “This morning, FBI agents came to our offices. We are fully cooperating with their efforts. The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office is fully functioning and continues its work on behalf of the citizens of Hinds County. That has been and will continue to be our primary focus. Currently, we have no further statements.”

Owens, whose election campaign benefited from substantial funding linked to Soros, a well-known supporter of liberal causes and criminal justice reform, has been under scrutiny by conservative groups who argue that his prosecutorial decisions have been unduly influenced by his benefactor’s political agenda.

Daily Mail reported:

Owens was elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2023. In 2022, he was accused of threatening a man with a gun inside his chief of staff Samantha Grant,’s apartment. Owens was accused of having a relationship with Grant. He has denied all allegations. The George-Soros funded prosecutor ran on a platform that promised alternatives to incarceration. He oversaw a record-high number of murders in Jackson in 2021, as reported by CNN.

