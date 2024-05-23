Fans Want Indiana Fever Coach Fired After Benching Caitlin Clark in the 4th Quarter and Losing Again

Calls for the firing of Caitlin Clark’s coach are increasing after the Fever go 0-5.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever lost their fifth game in five tries last night, giving up another lead and failing in the fourth quarter.

Clark has received a lot of attention since breaking all the major scoring records in the NCAA last season and becoming the all-time greatest scorer in women’s basketball.

But the girls in the WNBA are jealous. Even Charles Barkley notices. He says the players in the WNBA should be sending her flowers after all she has done for them.

This has not been the case as the WNBA has given Clark the welcome that Jason Whitlock predicted.

Clark had a rough first half with plays like this where she was creamed by the Seattle player and no call again by the refs.

After catching fire late in the game following a slow start, Clark brought the Fever back into the game in the 3rd Quarter.

Then after taking the lead, Fever Head Coach Christie Sides took Clark out of the game and the time fell behind. After 3 minutes on the bench, Clark came in and got the team back into the game. Then on the last play the team tried to get Clark the ball but the pass was way behind her and Clark couldn’t get it.

Clark ended up with good numbers, 21 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds. But the team lost after the coach pulled Clark out of the game for three minutes with only six minutes left. This was insane.

And Clark set some more records.

Many people believe that the head coach Sides needs to go. This is understandable.

