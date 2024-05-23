Fans Want Indiana Fever Coach Fired After Benching Caitlin Clark in the 4th Quarter and Losing Again

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished here with permission

Calls for the firing of Caitlin Clark’s coach are increasing after the Fever go 0-5.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever lost their fifth game in five tries last night, giving up another lead and failing in the fourth quarter.

Clark has received a lot of attention since breaking all the major scoring records in the NCAA last season and becoming the all-time greatest scorer in women’s basketball.

But the girls in the WNBA are jealous. Even Charles Barkley notices. He says the players in the WNBA should be sending her flowers after all she has done for them.

Charles Barkley with some words for the Caitlin Clark haters… TALK TO EM CHUCK️ pic.twitter.com/HtYI7C73EC — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) May 23, 2024

This has not been the case as the WNBA has given Clark the welcome that Jason Whitlock predicted.

Jason Whitlock Crowns Caitlin Clark “Basketball is a black sport and this little white girl is dominating!!! Caitlin Clark is like the underdog ⭐️ She’s something unexpected. That’s why we love her.” pic.twitter.com/Pnokdsqi7h — liveXclique (@liveXclique) April 23, 2024

Clark had a rough first half with plays like this where she was creamed by the Seattle player and no call again by the refs.

This would lead to an ejection if it was the men and for Caitlin Clark it’s not even a foul https://t.co/ToXQPGHzHe — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) May 23, 2024

After catching fire late in the game following a slow start, Clark brought the Fever back into the game in the 3rd Quarter.

Then after taking the lead, Fever Head Coach Christie Sides took Clark out of the game and the time fell behind. After 3 minutes on the bench, Clark came in and got the team back into the game. Then on the last play the team tried to get Clark the ball but the pass was way behind her and Clark couldn’t get it.

Still wondering what if the pass to Caitlin Clark was a good one… we really woulda seen her first game winner as a pro man pic.twitter.com/cvz0UPLVTR — LeLakers 2️⃣3️⃣ (@LeLaker) May 23, 2024

Clark ended up with good numbers, 21 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds. But the team lost after the coach pulled Clark out of the game for three minutes with only six minutes left. This was insane.

A solid performance for CC Despite the loss, Caitlin Clark had a game for the Fever dropping 21 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, & 2 BLK#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/qHLEZdxYXS — WNBA (@WNBA) May 23, 2024

And Clark set some more records.

Caitlin Clark joins Sabrina Ionescu & Candace Parker as the only WNBA players to record: 85+ PTS 25+ AST through their first 5 career games. pic.twitter.com/jklyC0guEC — StatMamba (@StatMamba) May 23, 2024

Many people believe that the head coach Sides needs to go. This is understandable.