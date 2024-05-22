Faith-Driven Gold Company Issues Warning About “Going To The Moon” Gold Price Predictions

Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. Gateway Pundit benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

The precious metals industry is reeling from a prediction made by highly respected economist Jim Rickards. That combined with record gold and silver prices have prompted many Americans to consider moving their wealth or retirement into precious metals, but a faith-driven gold company issued a warning ahead of such moves.

According to Rickards, gold prices could surpass $27,000 per ounce soon. This is an update of a recent prediction.

“I’ve previously said that gold could reach $15,000 by 2026,” Rickards began. “Today, I’m updating that forecast. My latest forecast is that gold may actually exceed $27,000. I don’t say that to get attention or to shock people. It’s not a guess; it’s the result of rigorous analysis.”

Many precious metals companies seized on the prediction with marketing outreach that told investors and retirees to move portions of their portfolios into gold. But for Jonathan Rose at Genesis Gold Group, Rickards’ prediction opens the door for swindling.

“When these companies can get people thinking along the lines of $27,000 an ounce, they can take advantage of people by dramatically overcharging for their precious metals products today,” Rose said. “This is why they offer thousands of dollars in ‘free’ silver in hopes of getting people to act out of fear of missing out.”

Genesis Gold Group specializes in Genesis Gold IRAs backed by physical precious metals. They offer a free, definitive gold guide and focus on educating Americans to help them navigate the potentially treacherous financial waters.

As a faith-driven company, Genesis wants people to make intelligent decisions based on reality, not fear or false hope.

“Look, we’ll be ecstatic if Rickards’ predictions pan out because we’ll know our clients are going to be doing very well,” Rose said. “What we don’t want is for them to overpay for precious metals today because the sales rep at another company sold them on the idea that gold and silver are going to the moon.”

Rose’s reasoned and honest approach to precious metals matches with the Biblical principles driving his company. According to Rose, precious metals should be seen as long-term investments to protect one’s life’s savings, not as a get-rich-quick scheme.

“The upside on gold and silver is great which is why I wouldn’t dismiss Rickards’ predictions,” he said. “But I’ve been in the business long enough to know how other precious metals companies will use this prediction to their benefit, not the benefit of their fellow Americans.”