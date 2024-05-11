‘Extreme’ G5 Geomagnetic Storm Unleashes Northern Lights Across the United States

by

The United States witnessed a rare celestial spectacle on Friday night as an extreme G5 geomagnetic storm painted the night sky with the vibrant colors of the Northern Lights.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had forecasted a severe G4 geomagnetic storm, which later escalated, marking the most intense solar event to hit the Earth in nearly two decades.

NOAA decided to issue a storm watch after identifying multiple earth-directed coronal mass ejections (CMEs) earlier in the week. Forecasters anticipated the CMEs to arrive by midday Friday, May 10, 2024, with activity potentially lasting until Sunday, May 12, in what they characterized as an “unusual event.”

A coronal mass ejection, as explained by the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), is a significant release of plasma and magnetized particles from the Sun’s corona. These ejections can expand dramatically as they travel towards Earth and are known to trigger geomagnetic storms upon their collision with Earth’s magnetic field.

Significant impacts from the storm include disruptions to navigation systems, radio communications, and potential widespread internet outages.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center later confirmed that an “extreme” G5 geomagnetic storm reached Earth on Friday, following the earlier warning.

his level of storm, the highest on the geomagnetic scale, can lead to “widespread voltage control problems and protective system problems,” the agency warned. “Some grid systems may experience complete collapse or blackouts. Transformers may experience damage,” and disruptions to radio and satellite navigation are likely.

The last storm of this magnitude, which occurred in October 2003, resulted in power outages in Sweden and damaged transformers in South Africa.

Credit: NOAA

The geomagnetic storm brought with it a stunning visual display: the auroras, more commonly known as the Northern Lights, were seen much farther south than usual. Reports confirmed sightings as far south as Texas.

Social media platforms, particularly X, were flooded with awe-inspiring images of the auroras, as people from various parts of the country shared their experiences of the natural phenomenon.

 

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.