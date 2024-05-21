EXCLUSIVE: Poll Shows Kari Lake DOMINATING in GOP U.S. Senate Primary but Will Arizona’s Rigged Elections Favor Mark Lamb Who Has “Seen Zero Evidence” of Election Fraud? (VIDEO)

A new internal poll from JL Partners provided exclusively to The Gateway Pundit shows Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake still dominating GOP challengers in the July 30 primary for Arizona’s U.S. Senate seat.

However, it can be recalled The Gateway Pundit and Cygnal Polling conducted a poll of likely Republican voters weeks before Kari Lake’s August 2, 2022 Arizona gubernatorial primary, which found that she led competitors by double digits. Then, shenanigans in the primary election made Lake’s race a nail-biter.

When the polls opened across Maricopa County, the printers were not working, and some voters were reportedly handed slips of paper with a phone number to call. They were also told to visit a different polling location if they wanted to have their vote counted. Some voters were reportedly told that they had already voted.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that Pima County poll workers were illegally trained to give Republican ballots to Democratic voters and to illegally electioneer in the 2022 primary for governor.

In Pinal County, where Lake’s closest competitor, Mark Lamb, serves as Sheriff, they also ran out of ballots at polling locations and turned voters away from the polls. Prior to this, Pinal sent 63,000 erroneous ballots to voters leading up to the August 2nd Primary Election.

Many saw these issues as a trial run for the 2022 general election, in which 60% of machines in Maricopa County failed on election day, and other irregularities were detected statewide. Kari Lake reportedly lost the General Election by less than 1% to corrupt Democrat Katie Hobbs, who oversaw the election as Secretary of State.

Yet Lamb, in a February 2023 Congressional Homeland Security Committee Hearing, said Trump lost his election, and he has “seen zero evidence” that election fraud had an impact in the 2020 election — even after the rigged midterms where the primary election was wrought with irregularities and 60% of machines failed in the general election.

WATCH:

Et tu, Mark?

A source close to Trump world told The Gateway Pundit, “Kari Lake is demolishing Mark Lamb, who has been weak on crime and election integrity. Lake is the Trump Endorsed candidate, and Lamb is a pawn of the Far Left.”

It should be remembered that RINO Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, who oversaw early voting in Lake’s stolen 2022 election for governor, founded and operated the Pro-Democracy Republicans dark money PAC aimed at eliminating candidates with a MAGA agenda and admits to voting for Democrats last election cycle. Richer also sued Kari Lake, alleging defamation after she spoke out against him for the corrupt election and his serious conflicts of interest. He would apparently like nothing more than to see Kari Lake lose.

Despite all of these issues in Kari Lake’s primary for governor, The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Lake made a huge comeback, and the corrupt election officials stopped counting on election night after she became the clear winner. She was not officially declared the winner until August 4 at 7 pm, and they still had not counted all of the ballots. Lake was finally declared the winner in every Arizona County by only 4.9% despite leading in polls by nearly 12%.

Will there be a repeat of Arizona’s corrupt primary in 2024?

See the results of the latest poll below:

Ballot Test Apr-2023 May-2024 Change Kari Lake 54% 55% 1% Mark Lamb 22% 24% 2% Elizabeth Reye 0% 1% 1% Undecided 24% 20% -4% Lead Lake +32 Lake +31 -1% Kari Lake Apr-2023 May-2024 Change Very Favorable 51 46 -5 Somewhat Favorable 19 32 13 Somewhat Unfavorable 10 7 -3 Very Unfavorable 15 11 -4 Heard of, no Opinion 5 3 -2 Never Heard Of 1 0 -1 Total Fav 70 78 8 Total Unfav 25 18 -7 Net 45 60 15 Mark Lamb Apr-2023 May-2024 Change Very Favorable 22 32 10 Somewhat Favorable 18 21 3 Somewhat Unfavorable 5 4 -1 Very Unfavorable 3 2 -1 Heard of, no Opinion 23 16 -7 Never Heard Of 29 25 -4 Total Fav 40 53 13 Total Unfav 8 6 -2 Net 32 47 15

After the Primary, Lake will take on radical left Democrat Congressman Ruben Gallego in the General.

You can support Kari Lake’s campaign here.