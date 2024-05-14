EVIL: Florida Elementary School Principal Previously Accused of Molesting Child Caught on Tape Brutally Assaulting Student After Trapping Him Inside Classroom (VIDEO)

A former Florida elementary school principal previously accused of child molestation is facing several criminal charges after allegedly trapping a student inside a room for almost an hour and viciously assaulting the child.

As Click Orlando reported, 33-year-old Dontay Akeem Prophet, the principal at Destiny Leadership Academy in Ocala, was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment of a child under 13.

Shocking surveillance footage shared by police shows Prophet entrapping the little boy inside a classroom for over 40 minutes. The principal proceeds to grab the student by the arm before holding him down and placing him in a chokehold.

Prophet then starts using a charging cable to hit the child, causing the helpless student to fall. The horrifying assault only gets worse as the sick principal twists the child’s ankle, slaps him in the face, and subjected him to even more awful physical abuse.

While being confronted by police, Prophet was shocked to learn there was a camera in the room recording the assault.

“I don’t know if you know this or not, but there’s a security camera in that room,” a police deputy says in the security footage.

“There is?” Prophet asks.

Prophet pathetically claimed afterward that the despicable assault on the underage boy was an attempt to prevent the minor from self-harming. Unsurprisingly, the police did not buy his excuse.

He is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail according to WCJB.

This incident was not Prophet’s first horrifying alleged assault on a minor child, either. In 2019, Prophet was accused of sexually assaulting a minor child back when he was a behavior specialist at South Ocala Elementary. Police said he invited the young student into his home and started sexually touching him.

Prophet resigned from his position after being put on leave by the school but received only a slap on the wrist from the criminal justice system. Prosecutors negotiated a sweetheart plea deal of attempting to interfere with the custody of a child. Prophet violated his probation in 2023.