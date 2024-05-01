Dr. Mercola: Expect an ‘Avalanche’ of COVID-Shot Dementia

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Jabs linked to side effects such as ‘Alzheimer’s and ‘Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease’

Dr. Joseph Mercola, an expert on natural health remedies and avowed critic of the government-mandated COVID shots that were imposed on the American public during the pandemic, now is warning about the evidence of a link between those mRNA shots and dementia.

At his Mercola.com website, he discusses his research and research by others into the links, often devastating, that are being confirmed between the COVID shots that so many governments and corporations demanded citizens take, and some very bad health outcomes.

Among those is dementia, and related mental issues.

“According to mounting data, one of the more serious side effects of the COVID mRNA jabs appears to be dementia, and worse yet, this previously untransmissible disease may now be ‘contagious,’ transmissible by way of prions,” he warned.

“In my 2021 interview with Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., she explained why she suspected the COVID shots may eventually result in an avalanche of neurological prion-based diseases such as Alzheimer’s. She also published a paper detailing those mechanisms in the May 10, 2021, issue of the International Journal of Vaccine Theory.”

He noted in that paper she wrote, “A paper published by J. Bart Classen (2021) proposed that the spike protein in the mRNA vaccines could cause prion-like diseases, in part through its ability to bind to many known proteins and induce their misfolding into potential prions. Idrees and Kumar (2021) have proposed that the spike protein’s S1 component is prone to act as a functional amyloid and form toxic aggregates … and can ultimately lead to neurodegeneration.”

Mercola explained, “The take-home from Seneff’s paper is that the COVID shots, offered to hundreds of millions of people, are instruction sets for your body to make a toxic protein that will eventually wind up concentrated in your spleen, from where prion-like protein instructions will be sent out, leading to neurodegenerative diseases.”

Mercola’s life work had included his wellness clinic in Illinois, through which he began exploring the world of natural medicine.

He’s worked with patients on ailments including rheumatoid arthritis, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, allergies, autism and ADD.

The medical industry pays him a perhaps back-handed compliment when it accuses him of spreading “disinformation” during the COVID pandemic because he expressed doubts about the mRNA treatments that were in some situations forced on unwilling recipients and his advocacy for alternative treatments.

Of course, many of those alternatives, condemned by the pharmaceutical-industrial complex during the pandemic, now are known to provide benefits.

Mercola’s article notes the evidence now confirms a side effect of the mRNA jobs “could be dementia, and the prions that cause it may be contagious.”

“Frameshifting, as we now know occurs in the COVID shots, can induce prion production and lead to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD),” he explained.

His warning is some clinical trials and “observational studies” that suggest the safety of the shots “are biased,” and those conclusions “massively overstated.”

He said “prions” are “proteinaceous infectious particle” and are known to cause “Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in humans, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE or ‘mad cow disease’) in cattle, and chronic wasting disease in deer and elk.”

Key characteristics include “the formation of holes in the brain giving it a sponge-like appearance, and failure to induce an inflammatory response.”

“In short, prions are infectious agents composed entirely of a protein material that can fold in multiple, structurally distinct ways, at least one of which is transmissible to other prion proteins, leading to a disease that is similar to viral infections but without nucleic acids,” he explained.

“According to the prion disease model, the infectious properties of prions are due to the ability of the abnormal protein to convert the normal version of the protein into the misfolded form, thereby setting off a chain reaction that progressively damages the nervous system,” he said.

He noted that on top of Seneff’s theory, there now is, from 2022, tech entrepreneur Sid Belzberg’s writings about the neurological side effects of the jabs.

His site, within months, had gotten 15,000 hits and gathered 60 reports from people who got the jab and suffered neurological deficits shortly thereafter, including six cases of diagnosed CJD.

Belzberg noted CJD normally affects one in a million.

“To get 6 cases you would need 6,000,000 hits to the site assuming everyone reports. The chances of getting 1 case in 15,000 hits is 1 in 66.”

And his report noted Dr. Kevin McCairn, a British neuroscientist, has suggested the those affected prions “are infectious and can be transmitted from one person to another.”

Mercola noted Dr. David Cartland has posted 13 scientific papers linking the COVID jabs to prion diseases and that he, too, expects an “epidemic” of prion problems.

Mercola noted a recent study in the journal Vaccine about the side effects of COBID jabs and “it confirms what I and many other alternative news sources have been saying all along, namely that the mRNA jabs are the most dangerous medical products to ever hit the market.”

Other known side effects include increased risk of myocarditis, pericarditis, blood clots and Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Mercola said, “Based on data from across the world, it’s beyond clear that the COVID shots are the most dangerous drugs ever deployed. If you already got one or more COVID jabs and are now reconsidering, you’d be wise to avoid all vaccines from here on, as you need to end the assault on your body. Even if you haven’t experienced any obvious side effects, your health may still be impacted long-term, so don’t take any more shots.”

If there already are side effects, “Two remedies shown to bind to and facilitate the removal of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein are hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. I don’t know if these drugs will work on off-target proteins and nanolipid accumulation as well, but it probably wouldn’t hurt to try.”

