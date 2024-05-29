“We Will Lose All of Our Rights!” Dr. Jill Comes Unglued on ‘The View’ Over Future GOP SCOTUS Appointments (VIDEO)

Dr. Jill appeared on “The View” on Wednesday to discuss her invalid husband and the 2024 election.

Jill Biden trashed Trump and repeated several debunked media hoaxes about the former president.

“You have to believe [Trump],” Jill Biden said, “when he uses words like ‘dictator,’ ‘bloodbath,’ ‘third term,’ ‘violence.’ We’ve seen it, so when he says these words believe him, don’t think this isn’t going to happen.”

Jill Biden batted down concerns about Joe Biden’s old age and feeble state.

“This election is not about age,” Jill Biden said adding, “This is about character.”

“I think the American people deserve a debate because you need to see the choices,” she said. “You need to see Trump and you need to see the President…and you’re going to see how smart (Biden) is and the experience he has and then you’ll see…somebody who can’t put a sentence together.”

She came unglued and told the audience that we will lose all of our rights if a Republican is elected.

“Can you imagine if we put any more Republicans on the Supreme Court? WE WILL LOSE ALL OF OUR RIGHTS!” Dr. Jill shouted.

WATCH: