Disturbing Footage Shows Accused Killer Dad Coercing 6-Year-Old Son to Run on Treadmill in Twisted Punishment for Being ‘Fat’ (VIDEO)

WARNING: This article contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised.

In a chilling courtroom revelation, video evidence has been presented showing Christopher Gregor, 31, accused of murder, subjecting his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, to a grueling and dangerous treadmill workout as a form of punishment for the child’s weight.

This footage happened just weeks before the boy tragically died from injuries that prosecutors believe were linked to ongoing abuse.

Christopher Gregor was seen in court on Tuesday, facing charges that could lead to a life sentence if he is found guilty of the first-degree murder of his son in 2021. He is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Court TV disclosed the horrifying details, noting that surveillance video from the gym in Gregor’s apartment complex captured the incident on March 20, 2021.

The footage showed young Corey struggling to keep up with the increasing speed of the treadmill, stumbling and falling several times. Gregor appeared to be unrelenting, even resorting to grabbing the child roughly and biting his head at one point.

WATCH: (Warning: Disturbing Video)

Prison would be too good for this poor excuse of a father. pic.twitter.com/u2nSOTFv2i — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 1, 2024

Here’s the video of Bre Micciolo, the boy’s mother, in tears as she watched the horrific footage:

NEW: Mother breaks down in court as she watches her son’s father abuse her child by making him run on the treadmill because he was “too fat.” New Jersey father Christopher Gregor is accused of killing his 6-year-old son Corey Micciolo. New footage shows the boy repeatedly face… pic.twitter.com/aVKknkOGd5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 1, 2024

Bre Micciolo had informed the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency about her son’s injuries in the days preceding his tragic demise, The Sun reported.

On April 1, 2021, she urged Gregor to take their son to a medical appointment. During the visit, Corey allegedly disclosed that his father had compelled him to run on a treadmill “because he was fat,” according to the outlet.

Breanna asserted that she had reported Gregor for abuse on more than 100 occasions, yet no action was taken. She has filed a lawsuit against the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency, alleging failure to adequately safeguard Corey.

On April 2, Gregor brought Corey to the hospital, claiming the boy had woken up from a nap in a disoriented state, with symptoms including stumbling, slurred speech, nausea, and difficulty breathing, according to Court TV.

After a CT scan was performed at the hospital, Corey suffered seizures and, despite attempts to save him, passed away.

An autopsy conducted on April 3 revealed blunt force injuries with cardiac and liver contusions, along with acute inflammation and sepsis. Initially, the manner of death was listed as “undetermined.”

Six months after Corey’s death, a review by consulting forensic pathologist led to the classification of the death as a homicide.

The findings suggested that the child experienced chronic abuse and had sustained “blunt impact injuries on his chest and abdomen with a laceration on his heart, left pulmonary contusion, and laceration and contusion of his liver,” according to The Sun.

Gregor had been initially arrested on July 7, 2021 for the incident involving the treadmill, but was released due to New Jersey’s Bail Reform policies. He was arrested again for his son’s murder on March 9, 2022.

Gregor faces separate charges for the two incidents. The treadmill episode led to a charge of child endangerment, while Corey’s death due to blunt force trauma resulted in Gregor being accused of causing serious bodily injury that led to the child’s death.

The defense has introduced a different narrative, with their own consulting forensic pathologist deeming Corey’s death “natural,” attributing it to “complications from pneumonia.” Defense attorney Mario Gallucci shared this statement with Court TV.

Bre Micciolo was the first witness to take the stand during child custody murder trial.

WATCH:

For more updates on the trial, click HERE.